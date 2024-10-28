Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RenaissanceEmoji's avatar
RenaissanceEmoji
Oct 28

Sending this to friends who need it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham R. Knotsea's avatar
Graham R. Knotsea
Oct 28Edited

This includes every parent who sends his children to government schools. It's your responsibility as a parent to educate your children, not your neighbors'. Sorry soiboi, but truth is truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture