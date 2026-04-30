By guest contributor Jed Eckert.

In the classic film noir The Maltese Falcon (1941), Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) is a private detective whose partner is killed on an assignment. At the end of the film, Spade realizes that his partner’s killer is a woman he happens to be in love with. However, despite her pleas, he calls the cops on her anyways.

“When a man’s partner is killed, he has to do something about it,” Spade explains. “It doesn’t make any difference what you thought of him. He was your partner, and you’re supposed to do something about it.”

Spade is understandably ruthless, saying, “I’ll have some rotten nights after I’ve sent you over, but that’ll pass.”

I won’t lie to you, dear readers. That line didn’t come to mind following the latest assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. It actually came to mind following the aftermath of Old Glory Club President RedHawk’s recent tweet that made the following statement:

Charlie’s assassination was a complete victory for the left in every way. We still have no answers about his death. The Trump admin has made zero arrests or even made an attempt to crack down on left wing terrorism. TPUSA has given leadership over to Erika, whose behavior since the death of her husband can be characterized as strange at best and psychopathic at worst. The GOP, Trump admin included, have completely cast aside the concerns of youth voters (potential GOP voters for decades to come) in favor of the Boomers and the donor class. The magic is gone for TPUSA and it didn’t have to be this way.

The response was quite remarkable, with the post garnering 2 million views. But what was most notable was the intense, often vitriolic response from some on the Right, typically those whom many would call “Plan Trusters,” who felt that RedHawk’s remarks were both deceitful and demoralizing.

I read many of the responses, and even though some of them made legitimate points — that Kirk’s killer faces the death penalty and so on — I feel as though they have missed the larger point that RedHawk and others try to make about the situation the latest assassination attempt on Trump had made clear.

There are minimal consequences to the Left as a movement for its members killing key figures on the Right.

Kirk wasn’t killed randomly after someone broke into his house. He wasn’t some ordinary person. He was the leader of a prominent national youth-centered organization and movement. He was friends with Vice President J.D. Vance and would have likely run for a major national office. He had a lot to offer the country.

We’ll never know, because he was brutally murdered in front of his young daughter specifically for his political activism. Immediately after his murder, the response of many was to cheer supportively of his killing, which makes it clear that there are parts of our culture and society where such killings, such as the would-be murder of Trump, are condoned.

The fact that Kirk’s literal killer may be executed at taxpayer expense isn’t the point. It’s that he acted within a context created by others who are complicit and maintain the system that emboldens such individuals to kill.

People don’t operate in vacuums. They act within systems and institutions, and those on the Progressive Left understand how to wield power to punish one’s enemy collectively to undermine them. Whatever you think of the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, the response was immediate and effective, and it targeted people who hadn’t even been there. Websites were kicked off domains. Social media accounts were banned. Payment processors and financial services debanked people.

This is anecdotal, so take it for what it’s worth, but I knew one person who was at the Stop the Steal Rally in 2021. She never entered the Capitol, nor was she anywhere near it. Yet after she returned home, she found out that she had been put on the TSA’s no-fly list; the only reason she got taken off is that she, thankfully, had federal connections, who told her the government had used cell phone location data as the basis for who got put on the list. Another handful of people I knew who attended the 2021 rally had FBI visiting their homes on the other side of the country. That’s how thorough the retaliation was.

This is how the Progressive Left respond when someone threatens their people or agenda. They don’t just go after one person. They target everywhere even remotely affiliated.

Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler James Robinson may get justice, but that doesn’t change the fact that Kirk is still dead, his children fatherless, and the organization he built struggling due to a lack of proper leadership.

When you’re in a fight for the survival of your country and one of your most effective figures is killed, you’re supposed to do something about it. That “something” is to persecute your enemies so thoroughly that even if they didn’t pull the trigger, others will think twice about creating, encouraging, or promoting an atmosphere of permissiveness for others to do the same for fear of retaliation. What should be occurring since September are long-term, systemic, unceasing investigations and subsequent prosecutions or loss of any public funding.

Men are willing to die for a cause if they know that they and what they fought for will be remembered by those who pick up their torch and carry the flag forward. What’s been done in the aftermath of Kirk’s death, one could argue, has not sufficiently demonstrated whether the torch and flag are still on the ground.

It is possible that behind the scenes things are being done. I understand that we are not told everything about what goes on. But perception matters. What young men see is what matters.

What are they seeing?

JFK said, “Forgive one’s enemies, but never, ever forget their names.”

I would submit a separate adage: “Ruthlessly avenge one’s martyrs, and never, ever let anyone forget their names.”

Trump must properly avenge Charlie Kirk, or else — God forbid — he and other leaders of the Right may ultimately share his fate.