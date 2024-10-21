The single overriding political issue in the United States is immigration; but to state it so dryly fails to give the issue its due. The issue of immigration is not one of policy, but of identity. Identity underlies every major problem in the United States today. What does it mean to be an American? Here at the Old Glory Club, we use the term “Heritage American,” meaning that your identity as an American descends to you from previous generations.
Some people will try to pry open the obvious infinite regression by trying to root out the “first cause” of Americans. Was it the Mayflower Compact? The Declaration of Independence? When did Romans first become Romans? It doesn’t matter. Americans, much as the Romans, have inherited a clear identity from those who pioneered it before us.
Then they will try to argue that your being an American is simply an accident of your birth. Suddenly, the rational nonbeliever will snap a metaphysics into existence, as though there were a repository of souls somewhere out of which human beings are randomly pulled and instantiated into a body. “It’s just an accident of birth that you are an American,” they will tell you.
It’s not an accident. Everything about you was determined by the conscious decisions made to create you exactly as you are. Previous generations of Americans struggled against the might of raw nature, with sinew and bone, to form the country which you now inhabit, by the Grace of God. Likewise, Haitians were formed through the demonic activities and compacts that previous generations made. There is nothing accidental about the broad strokes of history for either of these peoples, and they are exactly where they are supposed to be. Until the United States Federal Government decided to change that.
“Accidents of birth” are not only used to undermine Americans’ confidence in our own heritage and destroy our beloved country, but are also inflicted upon our cousins in the United Kingdom. The recently elected Labour government promised to abolish the ninety-two seats in the House of Lords reserved for hereditary peers. This is not an opening salvo but a finisher, as in 1999 the right of all hereditary peers was revoked, leaving only the ninety-two peerages remaining as a compromise.
A Lord is not born by accident; aristocrats are created, on purpose, usually by a long line of previous aristocrats trained in precisely the same way for centuries. There is nothing “accidental” about a Lordship. In America, we have no titles, but we did once have aristocrats, as is commonly understood to be men of the Old South such as Robert E. Lee. The melting down of his statue is likewise part of a long war against excellence.
What can men do against such reckless hate? A motto of the Old Glory Club is “American Excellence.” We also have a long-standing term for the process that is underway: Biological Leninism. This “Bioleninism” is the implementation of Leninism at the biological level by empowering the worst performers, genetically speaking. Full-spectrum excellence is the only answer to Bioleninism, awaiting the return of the king. As Moldbug is often quoted, you must “become worthy” — not to lead, but to be led by a Great Man of History.
The return of the king is not a procedural outcome that can be manipulated. It is a matter of Providence when he will return, and we can only prepare ourselves for the blessings of Providence.
I’m reading some of Camus’ essays and I think it’s important to bring to mind that alongside being for the Periphery as a people we must also reculturate ourselves— that is, have knowledge and understanding of our heritage and their culture and to practice it in our lives so that it becomes as water is to fish or air to the birds.
"The fake inverted and unnatural hierarchy that exists at present cannot subsist, authority drains from them, no one respects them, nothing can stop this. Natural order will reassert."
-- Academic Agent
“Judge not the Lord by feeble sense, But trust Him for His grace; Behind a frowning providence He hides a smiling face. His purposes will ripen fast, Unfolding every hour; The bud may have a bitter taste, But sweet will be the flow’r.”
– William Cowper
Going through C.S. Lewis's Narnia series, and the Space Trilogy has reawakened the medieval mystical worldview and wonder in me, reminding of God's providence and the reality of the spiritual world (Lewis was trying to warn the West in "That Hideous Strength," it's all real and we have been lulled to sleep with materialism, by enemies I think are possessed by real dark spiritual entities Lewis was aware of in his prior occultic studies).
Chesterton and Tolkien as well. Ryan Reeves lecture: Lewis and Tolkien: G.K. Chesterton, Myth, and the Imagination: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McnaNqj_vA4)
No matter what happens, my treasure is safe (this quote below with hurricane Helene in mind as so much around us was destroyed, yet we can still move forward in confidence as Christ is King (Ps. 73:25-26) and a wider eternal perspective is in mind (2 Cor 4:16-18), all things working to the good (Romans 8:28). We can rush into death itself rejoicing (1 Cor 15:55), remembering what's on the other side of the river of death in Pilgrim's Progress.
“When a man’s eye is closed on Christ and the eternal world, he cannot stand the shock of his afflictions; but if his eyes clearly see Jesus, you may take away houses and lands, his dearest earthly possessions, his loved ones, still his chief treasure is untouched.”
– Robert Murray M’Cheyne