The single overriding political issue in the United States is immigration; but to state it so dryly fails to give the issue its due. The issue of immigration is not one of policy, but of identity. Identity underlies every major problem in the United States today. What does it mean to be an American? Here at the Old Glory Club, we use the term “Heritage American,” meaning that your identity as an American descends to you from previous generations.

Some people will try to pry open the obvious infinite regression by trying to root out the “first cause” of Americans. Was it the Mayflower Compact? The Declaration of Independence? When did Romans first become Romans? It doesn’t matter. Americans, much as the Romans, have inherited a clear identity from those who pioneered it before us.

Then they will try to argue that your being an American is simply an accident of your birth. Suddenly, the rational nonbeliever will snap a metaphysics into existence, as though there were a repository of souls somewhere out of which human beings are randomly pulled and instantiated into a body. “It’s just an accident of birth that you are an American,” they will tell you.

It’s not an accident. Everything about you was determined by the conscious decisions made to create you exactly as you are. Previous generations of Americans struggled against the might of raw nature, with sinew and bone, to form the country which you now inhabit, by the Grace of God. Likewise, Haitians were formed through the demonic activities and compacts that previous generations made. There is nothing accidental about the broad strokes of history for either of these peoples, and they are exactly where they are supposed to be. Until the United States Federal Government decided to change that.

“Accidents of birth” are not only used to undermine Americans’ confidence in our own heritage and destroy our beloved country, but are also inflicted upon our cousins in the United Kingdom. The recently elected Labour government promised to abolish the ninety-two seats in the House of Lords reserved for hereditary peers. This is not an opening salvo but a finisher, as in 1999 the right of all hereditary peers was revoked, leaving only the ninety-two peerages remaining as a compromise.

A Lord is not born by accident; aristocrats are created, on purpose, usually by a long line of previous aristocrats trained in precisely the same way for centuries. There is nothing “accidental” about a Lordship. In America, we have no titles, but we did once have aristocrats, as is commonly understood to be men of the Old South such as Robert E. Lee. The melting down of his statue is likewise part of a long war against excellence.

What can men do against such reckless hate? A motto of the Old Glory Club is “American Excellence.” We also have a long-standing term for the process that is underway: Biological Leninism. This “Bioleninism” is the implementation of Leninism at the biological level by empowering the worst performers, genetically speaking. Full-spectrum excellence is the only answer to Bioleninism, awaiting the return of the king. As Moldbug is often quoted, you must “become worthy” — not to lead, but to be led by a Great Man of History.

The return of the king is not a procedural outcome that can be manipulated. It is a matter of Providence when he will return, and we can only prepare ourselves for the blessings of Providence.