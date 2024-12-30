By guest contributor TJ Martinell.

Just in time for the Christmas holiday, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been posting on X about the need to import foreign labor to address unfilled jobs in America that, in their mind, the native population are not capable of doing on their own, or as well.

The arguments made speak to a greater issue that Heritage Americans are beginning to understand in greater numbers, hence how Musk ultimately received enormous pushback on his own social media website.

For Musk and Ramaswamy, the issue is primarily of economic growth, which is measured by a variety of factors, depending on how one wants to look at it, from unemployment rates and GDP to company profits and value of corporate stocks.

The reason for this is that they are not Americans. Ramaswamy is an America-born Indian, much in the same way that Rudyard Kipling was an Englishman born in India. Musk is a South African with U.S. residency. Both are in America not due to historic ties to the nation, but to take advantage of the historic U.S. economy. Without continued and increasing material prosperity, neither they nor millions of other foreign and America-born residents would remain in the country, which is in keeping with the Ellis Islander mindset that America was created to act as an economic opportunity zone for anyone from anywhere on Earth.

It is because of this that, for them, the fundamental question is: Is it good for the economy?

This is in contrast to — and, in this case, in conflict with — the National Question: Is it good for the nation?

It is possible that the answer to both questions can be both “yes” and “no,” but it is equally possible, and increasingly more so, that the answers are not.

What is impossible is to believe that the importation of foreigners with neither ties nor loyalties to a nation is good for that nation.

A nation is not an economy, and vice versa. A stable nation does not need a stable economy. What we’re seeing in the U.S. is that the stability of the nation has been “borrowed” from to finance an economy, which is a form of social capital debt devaluing our society and culture.

As with our national debt, which is quickly approaching a crisis of its own, we are soon approaching a situation where there is virtually no nation to speak of in any meaningful sense; such a nation that would provide a greater sense of connection to fellow human beings in a way that no corporate environment can ever create on its own between individuals united only through employer.

The answer to the National Question is not to import foreign labor to fill jobs in America, continually and regardless of wage or level of sophistication, but to prioritize the proper education of American children who are fully capable of performing the roles, and in a manner where the school system produces individuals with skills and abilities to fulfill the demands of the workforce.

The fact that Musk and Ramaswamy believe that Americans lack the skills or cultural mindset to do these jobs is an implicit condemnation of the American K-12 and higher education systems, and of how these systems have failed in their ostensible missions. This situation is made no easier thanks to an inability to agree on some basic concepts which in a stable nation would not even be up for debate. For someone like Musk to say that because the educational system has failed the American, the American deserves to see a job that might have otherwise been meant for him handed over to a foreigner, only adds to the many insults that the American has to date tolerated.

I could offer countless examples of what is wrong with the American education system as I have recently, but if the education system fulfilled its duty, it would be instilling in young Americans the belief that they belong in their country, that it is theirs to keep, and that they come first in regard to their government’s priorities. It is laughable to think that teaching them that they can and should be easily replaced in their own neighborhoods by foreigners, arriving on a commercial flight and not forced to endure the same educational process, will inspire anything other than the very apathy with which they are condemned by our country’s existing plutocratic foreign elites. It further raises the question of why any American should have a shred of loyalty towards a government that sees all foreigners as once and future U.S. citizens on equal footing with, if not superior to, the native-born.

Musk and others in his position can warn with apocalyptic rhetoric of economic disaster that should befall the U.S. if such foreign labor is not imported, while at the same time appearing befuddled as to why Americans are no longer having children as they’re economically displaced in their own communities. But if the national situation remains on its current political trajectory, we could well see candidates elected to public office on a platform which gets at the heart of the National Question: whether one would rather destroy the economy or the nation.

The debt-based economy that has strangled the country for decades and left it in its previous state may very well necessitate harm to it, at least in the short term, if the answer is the former.

Regardless, all this proves an old adage that is to be ignored at our peril:

NATIVE AMERICANS, BEWARE OF FOREIGN INFLUENCE