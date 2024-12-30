Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
Dec 30

Karl Popper's "Open Society" worldview must be destroyed, or our home and people are gone forever. He wasn't trying to "heal the world" he was introducing poison to the European Western mind as an attack preparing for invasion as we were the last people capable of stopping their global power grab - https://files.catbox.moe/usr33c.png

As eugenicists like Salk mass poisoned our people - https://files.catbox.moe/x3cahs.png & https://files.catbox.moe/piwtn4.jpg while they boosted the 3rd world population, preparing to invade the Camp of the Saints, which along with CJ Engel, I believe is eschatological - https://files.catbox.moe/in4gx0.png & https://files.catbox.moe/6h1j5o.png

"Our country is not a sports team. It is not a corporation. It is not an economic zone.

It is our home. To God be the glory."

-- Andrew Torba

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt's avatar
Matt
Dec 30

Saying they're restarting East India Co could have been a better pitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture