John Slaughter
Sep 16

“There has arisen among America's elite a Churchill cult. It’s acolytes hold that Churchill was not only a peerless war leader but a statesman of unparalleled vision whose life and legend should be th model for every statesman. To this cult, defiance anywhere of U.S hegemony, resistance anywhere to U.S. power becomes another 1938 Every adversary is "a new Hitler," every proposal to avert war "another Munich." Slobodan Milosevic, a party apparatchik who had presided over the disintegration of Yugoslavia-losing Slovenia, Croatia, Macedonia, and Bosnia-becomes "the Hitler of the Balkans" for holding Serbia's cradle province of Kosovo. Saddam Hussein, whose army was routed in one hundred hours in 1991 and who had not shot down a U.S. plane in forty thousand sorties, becomes "an Arab Hitler" about to roll up the Persian Gulf and threaten mankind with weapons of mass destruction…This Churchill cult gave us our present calamity. If not exposed, it will produce more wars and more disasters, and, one day, a war of the magnitude of Churchill's wars that brought Britain and his beloved empire to ruin. For it was Winston S. Churchill who was the most bellicose champion of British entry into the European war of 1914 and the German-Polish war of 1939. There are two great myths about these wars. The first is that World War I was fought "to make the world safe for democracy." The second is that World War II was the "Good War," a glorious crusade to rid the world of Fascism that turned out wonderfully well.”

- Pat Buchanan, Churchill, Hitler, and The Unnecessary War.

Jim
Sep 16

"All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident." -- Arthur Schopenhauer

All the things that would get me cancelled by saying are becoming obvious, which means our enemies ability to use soft power via post-war consensus are fading, meaning an age of violence is upon us.

