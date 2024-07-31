Do not take this for cynicism, as I often caution against the very online impulse to take things to their worst logical conclusion when dealing with politics. But if I am to live up to my pseudonymous namesake, it would be imprudent for me not to discuss the possibility of this election going sideways, similar to what we witnessed just four years ago. I am not a betting man, and I’ve stated publicly how I’ve avoided making too many public predictions, in part because I don’t have that gift, but also because it’s so easy to become a “Hot Take Prediction” in a Take Economy with dwindling dollars and IQ points.

However, it is reasonable to ask this of every American in the wake of the last presidential election’s Fortification and now the return of unsupervised ballot drop boxes in a swing state like Wisconsin. The chants of “Fight! Fight! Fight!” won’t mean anything if it is assumed that the election is a done deal and that not much else will be required of us. While elections are persnickety things, voting is one of the lowest-effort activities you can do in politics, and the rest takes actual effort. I write this not to black-pill you that Trump won’t get into office, or that somehow America won’t be made great again, but I do wish to urge caution that whether you see the regime as stable and able to take a beating, or merely as a wounded animal, I wouldn’t count our foes out of the fight one bit. What must be seriously considered now, while there is still some time before January 2025, is the possibility that Kamala Harris, or whoever the next Democratic Administration will be, takes the oath of office and begins to accelerate America’s decline at levels we’ve yet to witness.

While it is still early into the Harris 2024 campaign, with the virtual disappearance of Joe Biden (strategically done, even if he’s still technically president), it is important to consider that the election machine can create enough of a mirage and impression of “closeness” more than they could with a senile old man whose health had been obfuscated from the public — even though most Americans right- or left-wing still suspected that he was non compos mentis. I want to enjoy the energy, the memes, chasing that magical hit of black tar political heroin that was 2016, but I also know like so many others in this political space that we have seen unfathomable amounts of skulduggery and procedural kabuki theater that have worked to prevent Americans from ever properly being heard again in the midst of their own ethnic replacement.

This isn’t to exclaim doom and gloom. There are plenty of things to do if you don’t live in a guaranteed red state this election. I don’t care if some childless Millennial woman calls me “weird”; I’m not going to react to that. We shouldn’t be reacting to our foes; we need to be focused on building, winning, and gathering what we can from where we can. Flailing around like a freshly decapitated chicken on the family farm about how things are over before they’ve really begun is a surefire way to get ourselves into a mindset of perpetual defeat. If you want to be a beautiful loser and stand on alleged principles, you can go to Neil Shenvi and others like him.

Now is the time to focus. For those who have the time and ability, there is Trump Force 47, a political training and organizing force of election volunteers and ballot-watchers to make sure that Trump has a solid ground game in the upcoming election. If you’re not a believer in that kind of participation, or you hold the position that voting grants consent to a system you disagree with, I understand. I worked in elections for four years in my college days, worked as an elections judge, saw how the process works. At one point in time, I would have a youthful gleam of love for it, but I certainly don’t now, being somewhat older and a little wiser. America’s elections have always had backroom deals and multiple votes from the same person, to a point where it allegedly killed one of America’s most famous poets, but if you’re reading this, odds are you already know this dirty little secret of American politics.

There are no guarantees that Trump will win. There are no guarantees that the work that has been done to shift the Overton window rightward may not be effectively undone as countless pundits, establishment types, and overly online contrarians scream, “I told you so!” into their respective Internet silos.

The message is simple, regardless of who wins: there is still a lot of work to be done. Despite the energy, the memes, the feeling that maybe we’ll be riding over the hill once more to take the reins of power, we must be prepared for the possibility that we may go down in a blaze of glory, and that what remains in the aftermath must focus on our survival.