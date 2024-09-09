Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gjergj Kastrioti Skënderbeu's avatar
Gjergj Kastrioti Skënderbeu
Sep 9

"I want someone to go on his podcast and give Tucker a copy of "The Authoritarian Personality."

- Pete Quinones

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
Sep 9

Give this a SHARE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture