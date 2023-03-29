Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Hale's avatar
Alexander Hale
Mar 29, 2023

I think about the “Christian Sparta” often. But yeah some good source material and lessons/thoughts to be pulled from this. I had forgotten about the Pine Tree Shilling as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Johann Kurtz's avatar
Johann Kurtz
Mar 30, 2023

"What they were pioneering was a faith-based currency, one whose trust laid not primarily in its exact weight in sought-after metals but rather in the community’s unity and reliability. In the words of Christopher Sandbatch, “Its pretty much responsible for turning Boston into a successful colony”. What Boston had done with a small minting operation was both succeed and declare de facto independence in a way that could not be realized for over 100 years, yet vouchsafed the birth of a fourth great maritime republic."

This is really interesting. I'm not much of a crypto fanatic but the parallels do stand out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture