Pam Collins
Jul 24, 2023

Confederalism makes sense. At least at first blush; I'll have to chew on it for a whille. 'Under one big tent' is always precarious. For example, James Lindsey is a bulldog in the conservative camp when it comes to fighting against CRT, trans nonsense, and the WEF, yet fights tooth and toenail against what he preceives as any whif of Christian nationalism. Douglas Murray, Dave Rubin, and Andrew Doyle also fight shoulder to shoudler with conservatives on certain issues, yet, they practice sodomy and so, well, that presents a problem. Also, there are Bret and Heather Weinstein. Both fierce opponents of the COVID narrative, yet, are sympathetic to non-Christian views, i.e. abortion, intelligent design. The list of strange bedfellows is long. Anyway, good article. Very thought provoking article.

An American Writer & Essayist
Jul 14, 2023

This is what I'm talking about. Confederation/Regionalism. It's the only viable solution for America going forward.

