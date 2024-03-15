Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An0dyne's avatar
An0dyne
Mar 15, 2024

I think it would be most fitting for the OGC banquet to be a white tie affair as pictured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Niknak's avatar
Niknak
Mar 15, 2024

What’s the timeline in a bespoke suit? I can’t find the company online. Is there someone I can email or a Twitter account to dm? Looking forward to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture