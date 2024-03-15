In keeping with the OGC’s tradition of being the best-dressed men in any room, we will be providing for our June Conference guests a menswear expert and haberdasher! A representative of M.S. Vendrillo & Co. will be available for suit fittings, questions, and advice. Our expert will ensure that you are dressing your best and realizing your aesthetic potential.

“What color goes best with my skin color?”

“What cut should I be wearing?”

“Does this make me look fat?”

These and many other questions will be answered for you. Incidentally, the answer to that last one is “yes” — you need to work out more. Bring your questions, bring your concerns, and bring your wallet; new suits of this quality ain’t cheap.

Fully bespoke, custom suits will be offered in half canvas wool blend starting at $999, and full canvas, 100% wool ranging from $1,499 to $3,199. Fully custom sport coats will also be available in half canvas wool blend at $749 and full canvas, 100% wool options from $1,199 to $2,099.

Don’t know the difference between half and full canvas? Wondering what “bespoke” means? Now’s your chance to learn. Both suits and sport coats can be fully hand-made for a (relatively) small upcharge. That’s right — no filthy machines need touch your instrument of aesthetic ascendancy.

Custom-made overcoats, outerwear jackets, and shirts will also be available. If you’re looking for some accessories to go with your style, our haberdasher will also be offering vintage cufflinks, tie clips, pins, watches, lighters, and neckties from a collection that spans over a hundred years.

Here at the Old Glory Club, we expect the best, so it’s only right that we provide you with it as well.

