Spaceman Spiff
Sep 11, 2023

Absolutely. How quickly we forget. America wasn't colonized, it was conquered. The landmass was the enemy. The bleakness, the size, the rattle snakes. How did they even raise kids in that kind of place?

But when your main worries in life are getting your triple cream frapuccino before work or booking a botox appointment then you have space in your civilized life to agonize over one-sided takes on history while worrying about the weather in 2100. So much for the civilized post-Ethan Edwards phase.

