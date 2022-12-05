Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

Unsure
Dec 5, 2022

Thank you for so eloquently pulling together all these disparate threads, each of which have been separately circulating in our minds and discussions.

ArthurinCali
Aug 2, 2023

It appears that a large swath of those on the Left cannot accept the concept of evil. That there are people who have no conscious, no remorse, no guiding moral code that would keep them on the right path, and that the only options are incarceration or execution to maintain a safe society.

