If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart? – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

In That Hideous Strength, the final book of C.S. Lewis’s Space Trilogy, Elwin Ransom describes the ultimate fate of those who serve evil:

In fighting those who serve devils one always has this on one’s side: their Masters hate them as much as they hate us. The moment we disable the human pawns enough to make them useless to Hell, their own Masters finish the work for us. They break their tools.

Shockingly for those who know Lewis only from The Chronicles of Narnia, Lewis describes in gruesome detail the breaking of some of those tools by the demons they had been serving:

And you took your sons and your daughters, whom you had borne to me, and these you sacrificed to them to be devoured. Were your whorings so small a matter that you slaughtered my children and delivered them up as an offering by fire to them? ‭“Another,” said the voice, “give me another head.” Filostrato knew at once why they were forcing him to a certain place in the wall. He had devised it all himself. In the wall that separated the Head’s room from the ante-chamber there was a little shutter. When drawn back it revealed a window in the wall, and a sash to that window which could fall quickly and heavily. But the sash was a knife. The little guillotine had not been meant to be used like this! They were going to murder him uselessly, unscientifically!… ‬The two initiates, red from top to toe, gazed at each other, breathing heavily. Almost before the fat dead legs and buttocks of the Italian had ceased quivering, they were driven to begin the ritual again…

I have noticed a largely unspoken point of agreement among those who oppose the regime: We no longer accept that what we face is the product of accident, incompetence, or stupidity; this is malice, coordinated and viciously effective.

To give just one area of many that can be named, there are the attacks on children:

Trans the kids

Teach young children about non-reproductive sexual acts

Drag Queen Story Hour

Pedophilia

We now know that minors are having their sexual development interrupted by medical institutions.

In front of school boards, parents have read excerpts from books found in the government school libraries. This material targeting their young children teaches about anal sex, oral sex, sex toys, and masturbation parties.

And we now see the revivification of an old campaign from the 1970s, that of normalizing pedophilia (i.e., child sexual abuse). The proclamation of “minor-attracted person” as a new “sexuality” for pedophiles is the next “current thing.”

Targeting children is a sign of a society in a terminal state. In the Hebrew Scriptures, the Lord would bring judgement on people who sacrificed their children to idols.

And you took your sons and your daughters, whom you had borne to me, and these you sacrificed to them to be devoured. Were your whorings so small a matter that you slaughtered my children and delivered them up as an offering by fire to them? ‭ Ezekiel‬ ‭16‬:‭20‬–21‬

Evil is real.

These are not the wonkish policy discussions we have usually associated with politics. These are forces that desire to destroy innocence and to kill. The demonic.

This evil must be opposed.

As we oppose it, let us remember the insights of Solzhenitsyn and Lewis. Evil lies also within each of our hearts, and those people who serve evil now will themselves face destruction when they are no longer useful.

We must fight for the innocent but also be ready to help those who wake up and turn from this path.

Because there but for the grace of God, go I.