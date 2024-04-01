Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Top Shelf Theology's avatar
Top Shelf Theology
Apr 1, 2024

I almost rolled my eyes out of my sockets, but I plowed through to see the article to its end out of pure due diligence because that's me.

And it paid off, hah. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Putzke's avatar
Alan Putzke
Apr 1, 2024

Bush (both) were and are globalist war mongers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture