After 2020, it feels as though we may never again have a normal election cycle. No, I am not talking about any “fraud” or any votes being “stolen” — never mind that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that the 2020 election took place as any normal election before it. What I am referring to is how after the last presidential election, the trajectory of our country has been changed forever.

We’re angrier and more divided than we ever have been before, and we no longer share a common vision of America as a populace. Our country has changed, and only for the worse. We deserve the mess we’re in because we voted for the mess. Donald Trump was the meme candidate, a bomb-thrower you felt like you were mutuals with. We were all so focused on having fun in 2016 that we never considered the consequences of our actions. The 2020 election showed us our new normal, and 2024 will show us just how bad the cracks in our nation are getting.

I might not be the first to say it, but Trump was a mistake. From his 2015 announcement, to his time in office, to his ridiculous election lawsuits that might land him in prison, this man has done nothing but make Americans go after each other’s throats. He’s gained us nothing more than a demonstration of how to dunk on libs using X (formerly Twitter). My family and I have voted straight Republican tickets since I was learning how to walk, but having been left now with only Trump, we have decided not to waste our time with the GOP — that is, until something changes. We don’t just want Trump gone, but any and every reminder of Trump gone.

American patriots don’t have to live like this. We don’t have to give the Republicans our energy, time, and money if Trump is the new standard. I was talking with my father the other night, and the only time we could remember a strong, united GOP was under the leadership of a particular man whom we thought we had all completely repudiated: George W. Bush.

The Bush years were far from perfect, but just try to remember that the GOP had eight solid years of stable leadership despite being attacked on all sides by the Dems. Unlike the Trump 24/7 media circus, the Bush admin was competent, credible, and businesslike in every way.

Not eight months after W. was inaugurated, the greatest tragedy America had faced since the bombing of Pearl Harbor shook us to our core. One man took control of the country in the midst of terror and brought America back to her fighting glory. I honestly believe that if Trump had been in the White House on September 11, 2001, we may have suffered another attack. No one messed with the U.S. when Bush was at the helm.

Not only was Bush built for the game, but he looked the part, too. No administration since Reagan had the kind of pure Americana aesthetics the way that the Bush admin had. Trump thinks he owns “Make America Great Again,” but his shtick would be nothing had he not built off of the momentum of the last Republican White House.

Say what you will about Bush and the neoconservatives, but they got results. Everything that we hate them for now I’d want back in a heartbeat if it meant I could pass down a nation to my children. As of right now, there’s nothing I can pass down that I’d be proud of if Trump gets a second term. I’m not proposing running Jeb again or anyone from George W. Bush’s cabinet. What I am suggesting is that we can return to stability. We can return to normalcy. We can go back to the last great golden era of Republican politics from 2001 to 2009. We can have our W.-style Turbo America that we all still love and miss dearly. We can have a GOP that we’re proud to vote for, one that will show the world who runs it. The nostalgia is strong, but the past is not too far gone; you can still reach back and claim it while there is still time.

I know for most of our readers, you will never come to my way of thinking. But I know that there are at least some of you out there, the few who wish that the GOP could return to its roots. If you want to return to a regime and Republican Party modeled after our 43rd President, George W. Bush, then please get your head examined. April Fools.