Insightful article. I've had a hard time understanding GenXers. Mostly because they're largely irrelevant. But your observation that they worship pop culture is spot on. I remember them going bonkers for Stranger Things.

The one observation I have about GenX is that they have two clichés that define their generation: being a "latchkey kid" and "punk rock." And while these clichés may have defined their childhood, why do they still cling to it in their 50s?

You're a 50 year old man talking about being a latchkey kid. That's weird.

GenX in general might be an entire generation with unresolved trauma.

As GenX, you are on target here. I also have the same disdain for my generation. Peers, spare me please from further talk of the rigors of drinking from the garden hose.

However, there is one thing that you missed or may not be aware of. A huge part of the reason you don't see many GenX in positions of power is 1) we are a small generation, and 2) the Boomers screwed us. The Boomer stayed in their managerial positions far longer than ever imagined. Mostly because they saved poorly for retirement, but also they no longer had the great deals the Silent Generation got in terms of pensions. Sure, they look good now in comparison to the deal you will have, but man, those Silent Generation guys hit peak pension. Boomers on the other hand, prime career periods were the period of failing pension funds and the switch to IRAs and 401ks.

So the Boomer just stuck in there a little longer, and promised their ambitious GenX hirelings that if they just stuck it out paying their dues, they'd get rewarded when the Boomer retired. But what happened is the Boomers then looked at GenX, aging, stuck in dead end careers, and hired their own kids (or those symbolically their own kids) the millennials into their management positions.

But don't worry GenY and Z. The same is about to happen to you. Because retirement isn't going to get any easier, and those Millennials hit those middle management jobs young. As you might gather, I fall into the despair side of GenX, rather than smarmy. Be prepared to suck it up, buttercup. Because the old curse seems to be true. As you are now so once was I, as I am now so you shall be.

