K R Harris
Feb 3

I work in one of these very large bureaucratic organizations.

Recently I needed help of a personal nature. Essentially I asked to get a leave policy waived for personal reasons that I thought were reasonable.

It's not so much that I was told no that was frustrating. I can handle being told no. Perhaps my request was not as reasonable as I thought or there were extenuating circumstances above my level that I was not aware of.

It was the way in which I was dealt with. Not a single person ever took any responsibility for telling me no. I was sympathized with plenty, but nobody every admitted that they had actually made a decision at all.

At first I began to go up the chain of command, until I got a series of the exact same types of responses and gave up. I suspect that had I reached the top of the entire organization my results would have been the same. All policy all the way up.

I work in a place where, day-to-day, no consequential decisions are made by anybody at all at any level, including myself.

Michael Carter
Feb 4

I came from the era of personal responsibility and more importantly, accountability.

I was also in the Navy and during my stint there, because I'd fallen asleep during mid-watch, got UCMJ'd that same week. Busted 2 ranks for a month. (I was a student in 'C' school and pulling *any* watch after studying was detrimental)

Then, later working as a team lead for an engineering group, I tried holding individual developers accountable for their *really bad* code which broke builds, poisoned deliveries and set back timelines.

But, not so fast Mr. Team Lead!

We don't do that here. You must _encourage them_ -- be supportive. Show them why it's important... blah, blah, blah.

And so we sink into mediocrity. Glad I left! I went back into the hardware world where at least for that glorious 5 years, those working in hardware and the hardware itself was immune to the corporate Koolaid.

