Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
Jan 2

Brilliant post. What if Trump changed MAGA to MANA. Make America a Nation Again. The confusion about the word "Great" is the source of the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Magnus Vidstige's avatar
Magnus Vidstige
Jan 2

Gas Biz Guy doesn't even understand that the people who are opposed to H-1Bs are literally hating the game, although I can't deny that many of us hate the players as well. The "game" that he tells us to hate is the system that rewards people who don't even take the day off for our most sacred holidays. Working on Christmas, Easter, 4th of July and Memorial Day should be seen as the most un-American things you can do, not something that I have to do to get ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture