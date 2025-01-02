By guest contributor Charles Carroll.

Sometimes you’ll read stories about people who end up in horrific automobile accidents, lose their ability to walk, and are told that they will never walk again, yet fortunately are somehow able to learn to walk again, albeit after a significant and grueling amount of time spent in rehabilitation. What makes these stories stand out is not necessarily the triumph of the human will, though they are truly inspirational stories, but instead the rarity of someone being able to regain his ability to walk after being told that he would never do so again. The grim fact is that fate doesn’t offer everyone who finds himself in such a horrendous position the ability to fix himself; instead, this happens only to a select few, and even then it’s only on condition that they have the willpower to push through it all despite the obstacles.

America finds herself in a similar situation, albeit not from one singular accident or disaster, but from a relentless stream of subversion that’s been going on for decades. We haven’t forgotten how to walk; we’ve forgotten how to be a nation. The discourse since Christmas over the H-1B visa program has not only been eye-opening, but infuriating. We have seen a full mask-off moment on the part of supposed allies of MAGA such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who misunderstood that when we say, “Make America Great Again,” we mean the American people, not their tech friends in Silicon Valley.

Many are finding it quite difficult to argue against Elon and Vivek advocating the replacement of Americans with foreign workers, and that’s because Americans have been trained not to think of themselves as a people. For many of us who are on this side of the Right, we take for granted how easy and coherent it is for us to argue for the interests of the American people. When we do so, it’s in accordance with our worldview, and there’s no contradiction. For everyone else who belongs to the normie side of the Right, to suggest that we care for the American people, or that there even is an American people, is seen as rank heresy! I don’t fault them for fearing this, however, because throughout their lives they have been taught not to think of America as a nation but instead as a large company — hence why I said America has been going through a relentless stream of subversion going on for decades. Whether through civil rights law, propaganda taught in schools, mandatory DEI in the workplace or even the government, to the erasure of American heritage in our monuments and history books, the average American has been trained to forget about himself as belonging to a distinct people. Many intuitively know why the endless stream of H-1B immigrants into America is bad, but they cannot fully articulate it since they’ve been ideologically handicapped from childhood. Some are even conscious of the real reason that they are opposed to this program, which is Americans being replaced with foreigners, but they live in fear of being called the “Woke Right” by charlatans like James Lindsay. We laugh at James Lindsay and his ilk, but others live in fear of him because the programming of others can be focused in on them if they step out of line.

If you want to oppose the replacement of Americans, we must begin to learn to be a nation again. The obvious first step is to learn what it means to have an identity as a nation, an identity that’s actually real and concrete. Likewise we also have to stress that having a national identity is something not only perfectly natural, but moral and necessary. The idol of the credal nation has to be done away with, smashed into a million pieces, even if it makes a few people at the Babylon Bee upset. The credal nation myth is the lynchpin of all this madness, since it entails that everyone in the world is an American, so might as well start passing out these H-1Bs like they’re candy on Halloween. Luckily, many of our guys on the Right have been putting in the work to dispel this myth, and I think we are on a good trajectory towards achieving our goal. Here is a shameless plug of another piece of mine that attempts to dispel the credal nation myth:

Keep in mind that Americans are a moral people, and we hate the idea of being labeled as “bad.” We have to teach our fellow Americans not only that they are Americans and what that consists of, but that it’s perfectly natural and okay to say that you are one.

And if we have to teach them that they are a nation, we are going to have to teach them how to live as a proper one as well. There’s another side to Vivek and Elon’s arguments for expanding H-1B visas, and it’s bleak, even if those two do not fully understand the implications of it. It would be nice if they were just honest about it, but the reason they want to expand this program is that they can force immigrants to work for longer hours and lower pay, even if their work is not up to par with that of regular Americans. They’ll hire Americans only if we agree to lower our standard of living by working more for less. They may not think of it this way, but one Twitter user (@gas_biz) spelled it out in perfect detail before being forced to delete from all the pushback:

Whether or not this was a bait post or tongue-in-cheek is irrelevant; it’s the sentiment of many of these business owners who advocate the importation of foreigners into the United States. Elon and Vivek might not think of it this way — they may think they’re advocating for America to “win,” whatever the hell that means — but that’s the end result of what they advocate. If you want to be able to compete with these people, it will effectively mean sacrificing your work benefits, your holidays, your precious time with your family, and your time off. It will require that you continue to work for lower and lower pay, all the while putting in more and more hours. And apparently this “competition” also extends to our children, who now are going to have to make sacrifices for America to “win.” Vivek said as much when he blamed the supposed decline of America on our youth going to the mall and playing sports:

To be a proper nation, you actually have to care for your countrymen, and that requires not only that you care that they have a job and that their basic needs are met, but that they can flourish. Human flourishing requires that a man does not work himself to death and that he has free time not only to rest, but to pursue culture. God did establish a day of rest for a reason. Consider also that Con Inc. will always complain about how the Left controls the culture and the Right doesn’t create anything to compete with them, but how are we supposed to do that if we chain our guys to a desk for 80-hour workweeks? You should not only care that your neighbor has both a job and the time to enjoy life; you should care for your children so that they can actually be kids.

A proper nation not only cares for their neighbors, but also for their children. Keep in mind what Vivek is advocating in his insane rant. He’s advocating that we treat our kids the way they do in China, where they all but chain them to a desk at the cost of no social life or ability to have fun. It’s not that hard to see that these kids are beyond miserable for a reason there. We don’t have to do this nonsense because we know what works. For crying out loud, we went to the Moon barely half a century ago, and those guys grew up like regular kids, but with even less technology and comfort. The education of our youth no doubt has suffered, but not because we allow them to play sports and have fun as Vivek would have us believe. The real reason is that we have handicapped our children, especially the talented ones, through our fixation on equality and DEI programs, with none so much more than White boys. The modern education system is meant to put a boot on the necks of our talented students in the hopes that somehow it’s going to raise up underperformers. Worse, we teach the young White boys that they are evil and a cancer to society — hence why so many have just checked out. We aren’t teaching our students valuable subjects like we once did, but instead we teach them about gay sex and how to be good anti-racists. Our kids aren’t dumber; we just failed to educate them in the things that actually matter. Importing millions of people to replace them just adds insult to injury. We should not only be protecting our children from being replaced while they were left behind; we as a nation need to get things back in order in regard to teaching them what actually matters.

To be a proper nation, we must teach our citizenry that they must not only put America and her countrymen first, but unashamedly and unapologetically do so as well. In the ongoing discourse over H-1Bs and legal immigration, some of our enemies are acting like sophists when they try and argue that we are actually engaging in DEI or now have become the Woke Right! Anyone who seriously makes this argument is not only a bad faith actor, but seriously just an idiot. This type attempts to shame our natural impulse to live in a nation by manipulating and obfuscating things that have actually harmed us. It is not “DEI” to want your countrymen and nation first, because DEI is about making sure that the American people always come last against any other group. DEI is an artificial constraint on the American people that’s meant to handicap our talent and work. The reality is that the rest of the world and these H-1Bs could not compete with us if we unshackled ourselves and decided to become a nation again.

The modern era is all about whether we will be a nation or just an economic work zone. It’s not going to be an easy or pretty process to regain our sense of nationhood again, just as it’s neither easy nor pretty to learn to walk again. A lot of people are going to be kicking and screaming against us as we assert ourselves and try to make America for the American people again. If they won’t resort to outright toddler tantrums, they will resort to trying to con us with their sophist tricks which we must be on guard against. At any other time I would have felt that the road ahead of us would be impossible to travel, but I think that things are looking well within our favor like never before. Despite Musk’s tantrums and outbursts, I think, given enough time, he will change his tune. He’s a sincere man, and I doubt that he really understands the implications of what he stands for, and the fact that he’s constantly interacting with our guys trying to win the debate shows that he cares about our opinions. In many ways, he seems to need our validation. Of course we can do it without him, but he’s helped change things in our favor so drastically that he’s still a great asset. On the other hand, we have Trump and Vance heading to the White House, which for sure will lead to our positions becoming not only mainstream, but actual policies, given time. Keep up the work, friends. We are going to win, and we are going to learn what it means to be a nation again.