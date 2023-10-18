Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Kidd's avatar
Frank Kidd
Oct 18, 2023

I also rewatched this movie and was struck by how based it actually is. Tristan embodies the natural law, honor bound, "bronze age" American spirit. Great analysis. Also thought Tristan's turn towards bootleggers was also fitting of the all American archetype.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jay W Watson's avatar
Jay W Watson
Oct 18, 2023

What a brilliant essay. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture