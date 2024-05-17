Time is drawing near to the “Taking the Reins” Conference, the first annual conference hosted by the Old Glory Club. We know that many of our followers are Substack-only participants, so we thought that it would be fair to give our readership here another refresher as to the details of the conference.

When and where will the conference take place? It will take place outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Check-in starts at 3 p.m. Central on Friday, June 7th. The conference will conclude sometime in the afternoon on Sunday, June 9th. The exact location will be sent to you via email shortly after your ticket purchase.

Who will be speaking?

Auron MacIntyre

Jeff Deist

John Doyle

Dave Greene (The Distributist)

Stephen Carson (Radical Liberation)

Paul Fahrenheidt

Charlemagne

The Prudentialist

Last Things

Praise of Folly

George Bagby

Peter Csere

What does my ticket get me? Your ticket will include access to: all of the talks, meals for the length of the conference, and lodging for Friday and Saturday nights. Your ticket WILL NOT include lodging for Sunday night or any transportation to and from the conference venue. We highly encourage guests to carpool with other attendees to and from the conference venue. Alcohol will be available for purchase at your own expense.

In addition to the talks, we will also be providing some other amenities to our conference attendees. If you wish to get your hands on some one-of-a-kind copies of all manner of literature ranging from fiction to history to religion at a very competitive price, you will be pleased to learn that Mr. George Bagby will once again be setting up his mobile bookstore. In addition to Mr. Bagby’s bookstore, the Old Glory Club is partnering with our friends at Double Dealer Magazine for a limited-edition physical print of their magazine, exclusively produced for this conference.

Reminder that these are cash-only items, so be sure to have your wallet on you.

Outside of the conference talks, there will be a great deal of socializing. You are welcome to bring cigars and any other tobacco products of your own to the conference. There will also be a cigar vendor in attendance who will provide guidance to any tobacco novices. Again: cash only.

But wait, there’s more! Get real advice on how to dress better, and buy bespoke jackets and suits from a professional haberdasher. While formal dress is required for the conference, perhaps you are in the market for a new suit or tie? Note: the haberdasher accepts credit card payments.

So come on down and join us in “Taking the Reins”! You can get your tickets here.

We hope to see you there.

Regards,

The Old Glory Club