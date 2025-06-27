Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WP's avatar
WP
4h

Agreed on the importance of being radical (which just means root in Latin) vs being a respectable moderate Burkean. The only way to defeat the globohomo is to have a strong enough position based in reason to counteract man’s base passions that the globo homo can always provides Anti-Catholic part needs some work though. You claim to want to go to the root of ideas yet you stop when it comes up to one of your priors you like. This is the reason most people aren’t radical. From there on you just committed fallacies (imagine if a trad told you why would Martin Luther even live in the Holy Roman Empire if he didn’t want to submit to Rome) or just poisoned the well rather than engage in the argument (particularly ironic to attack Catholics for being pro union when the CIA is known to have teamed up with Church officials because they were also so anti-communist). If you truly want to be radical you should read up philosophical anthropology and what the Church says the human person and his relation to God who is perfectly simple. All the correct political opinions and arguments from the Catholic position start at that root (I recommend Fesers Scholastic Metaphysics: A Contemporary Introduction).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gabbai of Lemberg's avatar
Gabbai of Lemberg
4h

Phenomenal article

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture