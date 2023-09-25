Old Glory Club

Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno
Sep 26, 2023

This was a really great and insightful critique of the film. I’m glad Substack suggested this newsletter.

CernelJoson
Sep 25, 2023

Del Toro, like all modern Leftists, including the Democrat cat lady next door, would gleefully kill millions of normal people if given the chance. It is incumbent on all remotely Rightist people, from Libertarians to Vitalists to Tradcaths to Norse pagans, to keep that in the back of their minds any time they feel like infighting. Great review.

