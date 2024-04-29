Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

RiverHollow
Apr 29, 2024Edited

My grandmother still receives big envelopes in the mail grifting money for some Reagan foundation, laden with the same rhetoric which fooled decent people into supporting him in the first place. Press S to spit.

VorpalAnvil
Apr 29, 2024

The amazing thing to me about the Regan administration is all the blood and treasure used to defeat the Soviet Union, but a total inability to even to attempt to stop the bolshevik takeover of our institutions, let alone the massive difference in rhetoric used when discussing these 2 issues.

