Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JS's avatar
JS
Nov 24

I want me the old time religion, organs, suits, casserole potlucks and all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wags Superior's avatar
Wags Superior
Nov 20

Isn't this picking your religion for utilitarian purposes? This seems backwards. Religion picks you when you acknowledge the fundamental truths which it espouses. This is why all man made religions are cheap failures.

I am a RC because I believe it is the true faith. Not because it is practical to accomplish my worldly goals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture