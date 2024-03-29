By guest author Dimes of The Vanguardist Journal.

Americans will often proclaim that Canada should be annexed, preferably with swiftness. We will explore that ambition presently in a manner that does not require troops to be supported or, indeed, for any American to set foot in Canada.

In this thing of ours, we often make predictions and bet on geopolitical events while putting no collateral on the line. Thankfully since, by this author’s estimation, the recent Ukraine/Palestine conflict would have put nearly everyone in the red. I am not interested in making predictions since that is what weird losers do; rather, I will expand a scenario in the interest of walking the Proud Dog of Strategy to the Defecation Tree of Solutions. This is what winners do.

This strategy grows from the perspective of a Canadian living within the reality that his own government hates him and has developed several bureaucratic systems to kill him and has developed even more systems in place to keep him acutely dispossessed and deterritorialized. It is the Rick-And-Mortification of the Heritage American’s experience. This is not an article for someone like me; this is for the American leaders of tomorrow, and it is on behalf of the Canadian leaders of tomorrow. These leaders will not be members of the multicultural bureaucracy; they will be of the radical aristocracy.

As American leaders in chrysalises, you likely understand that there are lofty social strata of society that are cut off to you like cruel balconies. The question many you are likely asking yourselves — or should be asking — is whether membership of these elite spheres will truly grant you any additional sovereignty, which is what you are really after. Not all organs of power are weighted equally in the great North American body, and not all elites can throw their weight around. As an ambitious cretin floating somewhere beyond the Overton Window, you ought to want to place bets on the upstarts that will yield the highest return on investment later. That is what winners do.

This means you need to figure out who the preferred biomass is and how to deal with them in preparation for more important negotiations later. One day the Boomers will pass on. Are you prepared to thrive in the world that is no longer geared towards their particular tastes? The nation is generated by the people and the culture, and if it became decoupled from that then you need to drop down and figure out where the centers of power really are and regenerate it.

There is an oft-repeated argument made by Peter Zeihan that asserts that each Canadian province independently has a stronger trade relationship with the United States than they do with each other. Many people in our space despise Zeihan, so for the purposes of this piece I will attempt to reframe it.

Julius Evola correctly pointed out that the vast majority of trade in Canada is directed southward, with very little lateral trade inter-provincially. One could forecast a suite of crisis scenarios — water scare, collapse of food production, federal collapse — that would inspire each province to have shocking conversations concerning its survival by seeking out a more assertive relationship with its southern neighbor, scattering the entire confederacy of cards within a few decades. Each province would need to scheme out what its sovereignty looks like, each one possessed by its own opportunities and demographic particularities. Ontario may very well end up annexed by Quebec, so we would want to concentrate on Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The East Coast could very possibly be sitting adjacent to Atlantis currently — nobody has checked.

Most telling is how most Canadians are predicting a collapse, these conversations typically surrounding an unimaginable real estate bubble that appears endless, intersecting with waves of mass migration with no end in sight, intersecting still with complete absence of faith in the state apparatus. Far more interesting than collapse scenarios are the survival scenarios entities undertake to avoid collapse.

Hypothetically, how could this integration of Canada and America play out in the 21st century? The relatively recent nation of Canada has spent most of its time not knowing precisely what it is, and it’s generally believed that there is no archetype for a Canadian. The average Canadian, when prompted to answer what a Canadian is, will probably tell you it is someone who tolerates others. This is contrary to the wealth of data pulled from as far back as the 1940s which shows, contrary to public opinion gathered in polls and census data at the time, Canadian statesmen such as Mackenzie King pushing clandestine reforms while maintaining a staunch public anti-immigration position. The abject failure of the populist answer to the population question is just one of many panels of the fence standing between the state apparatus and the Canadian citizenry. Certainly, there are demographics within Canada that have a strength of identity — Albertans, Quebecois, Aboriginals — but the Great White North spent the latter half of the 20th century endeavoring to present as anything but great and white.

Dr. Ricardo Duchesne made a poignant argument in his 2017 book Canada in Decay, launching an attack on Straussian portrayal of the West as exclusively concerned with ideas and values with no ties to any particular ethnicity while simultaneously agreeing that other ethnicities must retain their identities within this framework. This underlies the modern hypocrisy of claiming the nation to be at once historically multicultural, but consistently racist due to its restrictive immigration policies, at once xenophobic and multicultural. Furthermore, nationalist favorite George Grant, in his overview of 1940s Canada recorded in the landmark essay Lament for a Nation (1965), explained how Canada is continually defined as a “state-in-progress,” always becoming but having no foundational identity.

The history of Canada questioning its own identity constitutes its identity. It may be the first true meta-nation. This represents a wide-open horizon of opportunity for ambitious leaders with imagination, a horizon not granted to many other Western nations.

If America is the pharmaceutical conglomerate selling painkillers to the planet, Canada is the fentanyl dealer that never internalized the oft-repeated wisdom that you should never get high on your own supply. It is the staunchest advocate while a vibrantly heaving cautionary tale. This is an opportunity to be grasped by winners.

Growing up here, I recall a lot of regular people defining themselves in opposition to America. It was common to see cultural reactionaries proclaiming that Canadians were simply more intellectual and evolved than our neighbors to the South, probably because we didn’t have a Los Angeles. A landmark nadir in this relationship was Pierre Trudeau notoriously deciding rather passive-aggressively to put the national security of Washington at risk by pursuing close ties with Communist China. We are talking about Justin Trudeau’s (alleged) father, who was like a hetero Obama, which unfortunately cranked up the likelihood of him being a cuckold, which he was.

Canada furthermore became singular proponents of China entering the UN, instrumental for their development on the global stage. Pierre Trudeau went so far as to visit China himself, meeting Mao Zedong, and forging partnerships that persist to this day, specifically the generous student exchange as a conduit for CCP spy craft. Not exclusively a Liberal position, this continued with Brian Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative government who vowed to maintain Trudeau’s plans and has been a fixture ever since. Add to that the wave of Indian immigration fueled largely by Canadian academia and NGOs, which has triggered a tidal wave of Indian fraudsters and refugees complaining that Canada is unlivable and nowhere near what they were promised.

We currently witness third-world untouchables wailing that Canada blows, and they now desire to return to what we are to assume is either an engine of degenerate misery or a total smoking ruin. The good news is, the government legalized medically assisted suicide for everything up to and including anxiety, which seems thus far to target White Boomers and those impacted by the Communist Heroin Trade.

“Communist Heroin Trade? I thought I was reading a Strokestack,” you are probably wheezing. Well, buckle up. This brings us to the current infiltration of Canada by both the Chinese Communist Party and their subordinates in the form of the Hong Kong Triads who have become the leading source of fentanyl distribution on the North American continent. A quagmire initiated by Pierre Trudeau to spite America and put the entire heart of Western civilization at risk. From the 1990s onward, the Triads were the primary importer of fentanyl, manufactured in Chinese factories under CCP oversight, into the continent. Certainly, the Mexican drug cartels are similarly to blame, you cope, loudly. Fentanyl and heroin are drugs for the Eastern mind; cocaine is for the Western man. Cocaine put a man on the moon and mouthy Vietnamese women in the ground. I am telling you this to put all my cards on the table, that you need to know what you are buying. A lot of these cobwebs will blow away, and the rest will just buff out. But the thing is, we have Chinese Psychos living in the walls, and I am legally obligated to disclose this.

This state of affairs which most certainly positions Canada as the most cataract-riddled member of the Five Eyes Intelligence Network represents one of the daggers planted into the heart of Canadian sovereignty, which along with the state apparatus’s outright hatred of what we refer to as “old-stock Canadians,” and enthusiastic steroid injections of all the cultural issues plaguing America, has inspired those who choose to remain in this country to consider opportunities for collective existence outside of the current status quo. When people in our spaces discuss the viability of “parallel societies” in some fantastical collapse scenario, there is a real opportunity to play it all out realistically. We don’t need, or want, the entire system to collapse. We have seen what happens when society truly shatters and a marketplace for Rape Dollars springs up seemingly overnight.

In NRx circles there exists a popular concept known as The Network State, which, to put it briefly, is a network of individuals leveraging advanced information technology to codify a community united by whatever criteria they deem most crucial — be it ethnic, religious, ideological, or a mix — then achieving political recognition through the unified procurement of territory and productive capacity. It is bumping the complexity of the nation state down to a nation, which is simply a collective of people plus self-determination and capacity for defense. While one of these entities wouldn’t scrape at the significance of a modern city state, a matrix of these networks would present something that could demand a seat at the table. To put it another way, if a state is collapsing and a global power wants access to resources and human capital, they must find the inevitable centers of gravity that emerge, often in the form of revolutionary fronts, nationalist militants, or communal warlords. Power respects power, so how do you achieve power enough to be taken seriously?

A Civilizational State is one where identities are treated with the same seriousness as nations, and while many territories dominated by these identities likely exist, their networking is acknowledged. In Canada, this takes the form of Aboriginals; in America, it is seen with Blacks, or when someone says “Southerners,” it means Southern Whites. This is the network state in action, fulfilling all the requirements of unified identity + land + enough capacity for violence as not to be steamrolled. While Aboriginals did not have a written language until European settlers created a system of syllabics for them, still they manage to represent a gravitational center of power that must be reckoned with at the highest levels of government. Advocates representing these identities can and have successfully negotiated with the state, typically with open conflict as an option. This becomes increasingly likely as the organs of the state convulse and wheeze at the intersection of two phenomena: the Baby Boomers passing on, and the competency crisis handicapping technical effectiveness.

Indeed, it is the competency crisis that we seek to leverage.

Those who have land will wield unique weapons against not state oppression but the competency crisis. When people speak of parallel societies or secret networks of patronage and influence, this is the detailed time horizon within which they need to operate. If, as McLuhan predicted, the Western mind is allowed to retribalize along electronic extensions of self, what do you do once you collect all that human capital in one area, if we are to assume that this is what all capable and innovative people are doing? There are some parallel societies that are simply dreams of neo-peasantry; these will reveal themselves with time and likely wash out when positioned next to more experienced centers of gravity such as the Amish and Mormons. Successful parallel societies will not be threats to the state, but essential for the state’s survival, especially if these societies are drawn along competent groups. This requires breaking from fantasies of retiring into quaint serfdom.

This is why, the day after self-sufficiency is achieved and the internal consistency of the community is balanced, productive capacity and collective defense is the name of the game. Commanding vulgarity to ensure there is no mistake: you need to make yourself fuckable, but unable to be fucked with. This is possible for communities that prioritize scalable manufacturing, innovation, and an aggressive relationship with the frontiers of thought. Sovereignty is never looking backwards with the confidence that you are history manifest.

In these organizations, the Western man who passed through the fire of Liberalism emerges on the other side a more profound node in a network, something inconceivable in any opposing form of collectivism. There are unique opportunities presented to the dissident who is either consciously or unconsciously seeking out forms of retribalization, but also consciously or unconsciously acknowledging that ancient forms of this existence are ill-fitting to our historical period. This is an article written for Americans, the deranged aristocrats of tomorrow who need to locate other deranged aristocratic nodes, rather than transcending historical factors identifying the new heat maps of identity corralled within the civilizational fault lines that have become apparent only to those looking with the right eyes.

Keep in mind that one hemisphere of this, you don’t need to worry about. You’re an American, on the Internet, trying to figure out how to come out the other side of institutionalized race riots in one piece. You don’t need to answer how Canadian upstarts are going to navigate this desert of the real; that is a Canadian problem. Everyone is on his own until it’s time to make a deal, and it’s not time to make a deal yet. However, have you given any serious thought to how you and your hypothetical regime would operate in a geopolitical space? Have you considered how you might approach gravity wells of power and influence in the North and the South, and what plans the unique phenomenon of the 21st century will influence? Call it a thought experiment, one that was not unfamiliar to adventurers of the past. At some point there will be time to sit at the table, and now we know what the table will look like. The poutine will be sitting there waiting for you when you get there. You think you have it where you’re from, but you don’t. Just trust me.

Recommended Reading