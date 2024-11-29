Old Glory Club

Charles Carroll
Nov 29

The creedal nation idea is among the dumbest that Con Inc has come up with. Every nation has their own sets of beliefs and expressions about how they perceive the world, but obviously these guys won’t apply that to Germans, Japanese, or Nigerians saying if you accept their creeds you can easily become one. The fact that we see when they immigrate to countries like the United States and still maintain their way of thinking and pass it down to the children for many generations should give pause to the idea that simply changing one’s beliefs and culture is as straightforward as Joel wants us to think and instead recognize that maybe there is a giant component of your heritage influencing the way you see the world.

Lysander Spooner
Nov 29

I find it ironic that Joel's long tweet not only does not refute what Auron says in the video but confirms all of it.

