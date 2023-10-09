Old Glory Club

Wat
Oct 9, 2023Edited

I think many New Yorkers have their tastebuds messed up from the unique pollution infused into all the food there so when they go elsewhere nothing tastes right and they have to assert that the food in NYC is actually superior even if the particular restaurant is in reality guttertrash. None of them seem to like anything made in South Florida despite most the restaurants catering to them to a degree.

Fukitol
Oct 9, 2023

The south just has the best food in general. There are some regional treats best found where they came from, but I never ate as well as I did in the south. And hipster food is lukewarm garbage east coast or west, whether they're trying to be "authentic" or "subversive".

