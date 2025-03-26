By Vesper of The Overmountain Men of the Tennessee Valley.

If you have kept up with President Trump’s prosecution of the illegal immigration issue, you may have heard of the aptly named Colony Ridge near Houston, Texas. Recently, the Colony Ridge development was the target of an ICE raid. This community is known for being infested with illegal immigrants; however, in the community of roughly 40,000 people, only 118 have been arrested. This particular community was the scene of a horrific crime a little less than two years ago where a Mexican immigrant ruthlessly slaughtered a family of Honduran immigrants next door.

Beyond the new sorts of gruesome crimes plaguing the community, the massive population increase has drained school resources, and the number of students enrolled in bilingual and English as a Second Language classes has increased from 18.7% to 59% of the total student population since 2012. One need not ponder whether cartel activity has increased, seeing as only a few weeks before the raid, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit stopped a white van driven by illegal immigrants carrying 344 pounds of methamphetamine. Both the Sinaloa and Gulf cartels have purchased property in the area, and the police have stated that certain areas of the development are no-go zones.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a case against Colony Ridge for allegedly discriminating against Hispanic consumers. The claim of discrimination here obviously does not bring any tears to our eyes. However, the details of this lawsuit should draw your attention. The CFPB fact sheet regarding this case states that Colony Ridge almost exclusively runs their advertisements in Spanish. The decision regarding this case states that Colony Ridge advertisements purport to sell “the American Dream” to Hispanics looking for “Easy financing–direct financing, low down payment(s), and easy payments… Everyone qualifies, we don’t check credit!” They follow through on this promise by not requiring that their customers’ self-reports for credit, debts, and income be proven by any documentation. While there is no federal law against selling land to non-citizens, other ads tell buyers that they do not need a Social Security number to buy land in the community.

Of course, the mortgages on these properties have very high interest rates (10–12.9%), and the CFPB argues that they are predatory, but this does not matter to us. What matters is that OUR American Dream of having a country that actually belongs to us is being sold to foreigners for a cheap down payment and perpetual debt slavery.

After doing some research on Colony Ridge, I became curious. I reached out to my friends to see if anyone knew about any communities like this in our area. One friend told me that a specific mobile home park which he drives past daily fits the bill. I’ll be vague here for security purposes, so forgive me. Whenever he drives by, he sees Mexicans being dropped off from work or being picked up. When he checked it out some more, he said it looked like mini Tijuana.

I’ve done some research on this particular area myself. There are complaints I’ve found about this park dating back to the 2000s when the first trailers on this plot arrived. I went through the Google and Yelp reviews and was not surprised by the percentage of Hispanic names. Some of the other Overmountain Men and I discussed paying them a visit here soon to see if what we have heard is true. If it is, we might be giving ICE a call to deal with the problem. Call it community service.

There’s another common theme I have neglected to mention so far. The owners of Colony Ridge are two middle-aged white brothers. My local colony is owned by another middle-aged white guy. I have to assume that they are white because I found no evidence to the contrary (despite all my efforts to find evidence of alternative ethnic origins). Remember that we are being sold out by men who were born in this country. It is as though Esau sold his inheritance to a foreign tribe for a taste of chimichangas. Not only could our elders not keep their inheritance, but they sold it for nothing. They are not only treacherous, but blind and foolish men.

Colony Ridge is a perfect example of what all of us experience in our country. All of us know, it’s not just the cartels that bother us. It’s not just the fact that these immigrants are indeed illegal. It’s not just that they are Hispanic. It’s that our way of life is thrown overboard whenever these people enter into our communities. Every blue-collar man will tell you that he has to be extra careful with where he leaves his tools whenever the queso crusaders are around. My wife tells me that as she notices an increase in immigrants, she notices more stolen produce at the grocery store as well. Any time you can’t communicate with people in your country because they only speak Spanish (after living here for years), they are telling you they do not respect you or your culture. Even the “good ones” one would see at a Catholic church are lackluster. The only people wearing sweatpants and crop tops at my Catholic church are Hispanic.

I leave you with this: wherever you live is likely suffering from the same poison infecting Texas. It doesn’t take much research to figure out where they live. Investigate, and call ICE with your results. If that doesn’t work, try another approach. Interview the inhabitants and see whether the owners are involved in any nefarious business practices. If they are, report them. If we can maximize scrutiny on these colonies, maybe the traitors who built them won’t find them as profitable. Since it’s unlikely that we’ll live to see the days when we are deporting traitors (the minimum standard), we can at least do our best to make sure they lose money.