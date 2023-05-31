Many theses describing the state of America and what has gone wrong have been submitted in the past few decades. Most are elaborate and seek to explain the very complex power structures that brought us to our present state, while others might just be a couple of three-letter acronyms that immediately bring to mind the grotesque hatred held by our government towards us. Each of these explanations offers a unique angle on the current situation, and very rarely is it plainly useless. That being said, I would like to offer something simple: a foreign religion has conquered America. It, like any other false religion, is at odds with the Protestant Christianity so closely tied to the Heritage Americans who tamed the continent. This foreign religion erodes the legitimacy of the nation, upending normal society and poisoning the very future of America through its dominance of the school systems and academia. It completely invalidates any idealistic notions of liberty or self-determination.

This foreign religion is not Roman Catholicism. Nor is it Atheism. It’s also not any of the Asian pagan religions popularized in a corrupted form by the New Age movement. In fact, this foreign religion would never be characterized as such by research polls or censuses. The foreign religion isn’t even necessarily an ideology, at least not in the traditional sense. It's not necessarily Marxism or Wokeism or New Liberalism. Rather this foreign religion that has so totally conquered America is purely the monomaniacal negation of a long-dead ideology. This foreign religion is Antifascism.

The Antifascist Platform?

Brief Origins

In order for this foreign religion to be even slightly coherent, Antifascism must first have some instance of Fascism to oppose. As one can see by the pro-SPD propaganda for the 1932 Weimar election above, a threat of a Fascist takeover certainly existed, at least in Germany. In fact, the threat of a Fascist government was so great that the opposition could not agree on exactly who the Fascists were. As a result, the 1932 KPD broadened the scope, and the Social Democrats were now under fire for being “social fascists”. Both schools of Antifascism would vehemently oppose each other and even continued to do so after being driven underground by the Fascists. Even though, according to the Social Democrats themselves, the country mostly went back to a pre-Weimar society, Antifascism would remain a strong underground force until the eventual conquest of the country by the Allies and Bolsheviks.

By comparison, in Italy, the birthplace of Fascism, Antifascism was much more obscure, and would only become prominent after the Allied invasion. During the Italian Civil War, the CLN, or the National Liberation Committee, drew upon the contempt for the Germans in Italy as well as the massive Allied forces to cement itself as the legitimate government. The CLN is noteworthy to us for one particular reason, in that it demonstrates a recurring pattern. The Communist Party, the Social Democrats, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats, and even the Monarchists all banded together in this committee to oppose fascism. It did not matter the religious divide, the ideological divide, the class divide, or anything else. What mattered was that everyone was an Antifascist. Sure, the Communist partisans may have periodically executed an innocent Catholic or two, but at least they were fighting the Fascists! And sure, maybe those Social Democrats and Liberals hated the monarchy, but they too were fighting the Fascists! Everyone could finally band together to destroy the ultimate evil of this world and the next.

But What Does This Have To Do With America?

So far, all we really have to use is a particularly strange snapshot of a particularly strange era in European history. What does this have to do with America? Well, our government is occupied, but in this perspective, not by different minority groups or special interests, but by a group that is representative of the vast majority of the American population now. Our government is occupied by Antifascists, practitioners of the modern religion of Antifascism.

To make the point very clear, in a just and sane world, America should have no connection whatsoever to Antifascism, just as it should have no connection to Fascism. The doctrine is completely foreign and unnecessary for this country and its people, being described in the best case as “out of place.” The constant references to 1789 and various European philosophers with little-to-no following across the Atlantic proves this. The National Socialist doctrine is similarly “out of place,” with the first four points already being a German-specific, dated conflict. Both Fascism and National Socialism are outdated in the present moment and entirely irrelevant to America with their European philosophies and conflicts. It then follows that the vehement opposition found in Antifascism is irrelevant to America.

In our unjust and insane world, however, America established a new identity atop the smoldering ruins of European Fascism. America and her Bolshevik allies, through strict adherence to the religion of Antifascism, had temporarily vanquished the ultimate foe. But thankfully, the victors did not rest on their laurels, as they both brought their crusade back to their respective homes to relive in perpetuity. Film complexes were built surrounding this victory. Martyrs and devils were popularized back at home, each attached to their own folk tales. “Nazi” became an enduring word of hatred, used in polite society to signal to everyone that you just wish that the person accused would disappear into a fiery abyss. In foreign policy, new Hitlers arose everywhere, necessitating a full and immediate response if the world didn’t want to see another country ran by the purest evil possible.

And this co-opted the religions once present in America. Christianity, the religion of America, holds that Satan is the ultimate evil. That’s it. Any attempt to change this creates a new religion, which is what happened. For Americans, both in the population and in government, the ultimate evil is the Devil and Fascism, if they even believe in the Devil at all. If Fascism is the ultimate evil, then Antifascism can only be the ultimate good. If one is to maintain a facade of Christianity, suddenly Christ Jesus has become an ideological crusader against a time-specific doctrine that the world would not see until nearly nineteen centuries after His death. This is not normal Christianity, and is instead a redefinition to fit a modern religion.

Ramifications

So long as Antifascism remains the religion of America, the leftward slide of the state and society will only hasten. As shown in the SPD poster above, even if you are not one of those totally organic, totally American goosestepping NSDAP members and are instead some other kind of right-winger, you will be targeted exactly the same. It does not matter how many anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-homophobic, anti-trans, or anti-whatever concessions you make, even if you think you are correct and justified in doing so, you will be targeted and destroyed. Even if you are trying to find some golden mean or principled center, the Antifascists will hound you until you are destroyed or one of them. And that last point is an important indicator. If a “right wing” institution no longer has the anti-fascist mob after them, it is a sure sign that they have satisfactorily capitulated. If the anti-fascist mob works with the “right wing” institution, this is definitive proof that they are no longer in any meaningful sense “right wing”.

Think back to the CLN in Italy. The Antifascist mob does not always have to be red-wearing Socialists and Communists. They can be any ideology except Fascist. Likewise, the Antifascist mob does not have to be a specific religion of some kind. It can be any religion, so long as that religion conforms to the overarching religion of Antifascism.

On a less granular scale, this religious takeover of Antifascism explains American politics. It suddenly makes sense that we can go from being ruled by literally Hitler to having to fight literally Hitler halfway across the world in an irrelevant European nation while literally Hitler is fixing a Central American country by imprisoning criminals. Sure, you might be able to logically explain how this entire Antifascist narrative is supremely idiotic, and you may even by able to make a fool of an Antifascist who believes this swill, but it does not matter. This is ultimately a fight over faiths, not over logic or social standing.

So when a few news cycles have passed, when the media successfully sells at least half the country on literally Hitler popping up somewhere else, consider what is really happening. When you try to debunk the obviously false claims of an Antifascist, keep in mind what has happened in the recent past. Whenever you try to respond to being called a “Nazi,” and whenever you’re accused of glorifying them or whatever other magical incantation they try to use against you, remember who has actually elevated them beyond their place in the history books.

America has been conquered by a foreign religion and is being socially rived as a result. By all counts this shouldn’t be happening to her or her people, but this is the present battle. This false faith must be finished.