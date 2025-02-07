Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

PolycarpGyarados
Feb 8

Marines be hiding in the Eastern Catholic ranks too. Was shocked when I found 4 of them going to liturgy there...then realized half were officers...so that makes sense. We enlisted kind of out ourself.

Fre'd Bennett, MAHA
Feb 9Edited

I sent this to my Catholic son, stationed in Saigon.

He's named after two English Catholic martyrs: St. John Fisher, the only Catholic bishop to resist Henry VIII, and St. Edmund Campion, brutally martyred by Elizabeth.

I KNOW that my Devil Dog's brilliant excellence is due to his namesakes' guidance and intercession.

St. Isaac Jogues is also one of my favorites. The Iroquois cut off some his fingers making it impossible for him to properly consecrate the Host.

After he returned to France, he begged the Holy Father for an exception to allow him to continue saying Mass and return to America to continue saving souls for Christ.

That right there is some badass Marine shit.

Much more to say, but I have to go get ready for Holy Mass.

