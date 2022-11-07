What do you do when all institutions are against you?

The state is not our friend, of course, but it has aligned — or has forced into alignment — all the major institutions of civil society: academia, media, corporations, and even churches.

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.

Despite this formidable array, there are still things we can do. For starters, we can think clearly, remember, and support each other.

Thinking clearly means, above all, not wasting time and energy on playing games designed by the regime to distract us.

Remembering not only helps us to avoid these traps, but it also serves to root us in our distinctly American tradition. Our history is an essential part of our patrimony.

The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting. – Milan Kundera

One thing that we must recall immediately is the great American tradition of mutual aid societies. These were ubiquitous at one time. Associations, Societies, and Clubs were an essential part of American communities and of practical help in times of need.

With our national institutions captured, we must look to each other for help once again.

The Old Glory Club is an association of young Americans who haven't given up.

Join us!

Stephen W. Carson

President, Old Glory Club