Old Glory Club

Ryan
Jan 13

We are heroes of the homeland, American remains

We live in many faces and answer many names

We will not be forgotten, we won't be left behind

Our memories live on in mortal minds

And poets pens, we'll ride again

The Last Yeoman
Jan 13

This one hit me hard as my family farm only survived the 80's farm crises by the skin of our teeth and the family still hasnt recovered to the standard of living enjoyed by my grandparents and parents as children.

