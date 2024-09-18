Old Glory Club

Jim
Sep 18

"The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness."

-- Dr. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet

"Unless science is controlled by a greater moral force, it will become the Antichrist prophesied by the early Christians."

-- Charles Lindbergh

1 reply
Rightful Freedom
Sep 18

Scientism is what happened to science when leftists got control of it.

1. The government funds almost all scientific research.

2. Government regulators decide which studies and experiments happen and which do not get done.

3. Essentially all government regulators are leftists.

4. Scientism.

7 more comments...

