By guest contributor Jack Wilkie.

There are a thousand reasons to be black-pilled, and there probably always will be. If you’re dead set on seeing the world that way, go for it. But keep it to yourself, and please stay out of the way.

The rest of us can be realistic about the challenges in front of us without being Doomers. And in that fight, one of the most important things we can do to keep from giving in to the pessimism is to focus on reasons for optimism whenever we see them.

To that end, I think we have the biggest white pill of all on our side.

Our enemies are not having children. When they do, they don’t have enough to replace themselves. And as they raise them, they are not raising future competent adults in any sense.

You’ve seen the tablet-pacified toddlers in the grocery store. You’ve noticed the screen-absorbed families at the restaurant, both kids and parents zombified. You’ve encountered the tweens breaking out their TikTok dance moves in random places, desperate to make sure that their 14 followers know that they can mimic the latest fad.

You’ve heard the reports of Zoomers bringing their parents along to job interviews, or going on dates during which they have to text the crush across the table because they’re incapable of eye contact. You’ve read the pieces about students becoming entirely dependent on AI, and the pieces on the teachers becoming just as guilty of farming out their brains to ChatGPT.

That’s the white pill: our kids stand to have no competition.

In my previous piece for the OGC, I wrote on how America has no place for kids and views them as a nuisance. This time, I want to focus on the market inefficiency that this creates, wherein valuing kids and treating them as the heirs of our way of life will set them up to dominate the future in the polis and in the workplace.

A few thoughts on how we can take advantage of this obvious opportunity:

Nail down the basics.

Find someone who shares your goal of raising a countercultural family. Get married, have kids, stay married. Yes, all easier said than done in this day and age, but critical nonetheless. Being a based bro does little if your values and legacy die with you. Kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids are your easiest place to recruit cobelligerents.

Teach them your values.

In Deuteronomy 6, God explained that Israel’s future in the Promised Land would stand or fall on their ability to love Him and pass His teachings on to their children. Indeed, any nation rises and falls on its ability to love God and entrust its values to its sons.

We don’t have families just because. What we work so hard to build now, we build to pass on to our posterity to preserve and expand. I want my children to know what it means to bear our last name, to be Christian, to be American, and to take pride in continuing the chain. America has forgotten this principle, and our future depends on bringing it back.

Do everything in your power to homeschool your kids.

Once again, our enemies largely aren’t having kids. So, they know that their only chance at a future is through recruitment, and man, are they good at it. How many good kids from conservative Christian homes make it out of high school and then college still sharing the beliefs they were raised with? If you don’t indoctrinate your kids, your enemies will. And this white-pilling advantage we have goes straight down the drain if our kids turn into blue-haired Marxists.

Even in a “good” school, the other students are teaching your kids TikTok trends, sharing porn, and undermining the training parents attempt to do. Having learned how bad the standard American diet is, my wife and I do 99% of our cooking at home so that we can control the ingredients. My kids’ education — infinitely more important — must operate under the same principle.

This also helps you turn your kids into diligent thinkers instead of mindless AI prompters. The AI world will be unavoidable, but the longer they can go learning to think without it, the better suited they will be. Their peers will not be able to answer what 2+2 is or string two sentences together without asking Grok. With each passing day, having a brain that can operate without an AI prompt becomes more valuable.

Keep their faces out of the screens.

No 5-year-old needs a phone or a tablet. Nor does any 14-year-old, for that matter. There’s a time and a place for video games and shows, and at a certain point, they will begin using devices of their own. But keeping our kids from addiction is one of the best ways we can set them up for success.

Their peers all have fried dopamine receptors from watching 200 TikToks every day and obsessing over the latest trends and bits of celebrity gossip. Kids who can read a book, play outside, build something with their hands, use their imagination, and live without a phone in their hands will own the future.

Surround them with opportunities to socialize.

Meet other like-minded families at the park. Have your neighbors over for dinner so that the kids can learn manners and social interaction. Take your kids to church, and make them give a firm handshake and respectfully converse with adults. Teach them how to make eye contact and chat with the lady at the store. This will put them miles ahead of their peers in every facet of adult life.

A Complex Future

Yes, the next two generations face a steep uphill battle against limitless immigration and DEI initiatives that actively punish their ability to achieve outside the system. We can’t outbreed an overnight airdrop of tens of thousands of Third-Worlders, and we have little recourse when they get into management positions and exclusively hire their cousins. We shouldn’t deny these realities.

But that just means the contrast will be all the starker.

The demand for competence is not going away, but the supply is dwindling. Your kids’ socially incapable, AI-dependent peers aren’t part of that supply. H-1Bs who faked their education aren’t part of it, either. If we play our cards right, the supply of smart, sociable, capable, energetic up-and-comers will be almost entirely made up of people who share our views. If that’s not a white pill, I don’t know what is.

That’s why we can’t give in to the pessimism. If we can build today and open up just a little more breathing room for our posterity, the stage is set for them to have the kind of successes that are out of reach for us. Isn’t that one of the greatest accomplishments a man can have — spending his life on a battle that paves the way for his sons to win the war?