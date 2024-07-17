Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Markley's avatar
William Markley
Jul 17

I strongly agree that there needs to be a serious crackdown against Antifa. Their so-called "ideas" have been going mainstream in the institutions for a while now. As the dedicated Andy Ngo said recently....

"since 2015 the liberal media establishment started parroting Antifa’s talking points about Trump’s being a fascist. They’ve moved on now to say that he’s an existential threat to democracy and our rights…. The violence exists in this context where supporters of Donald Trump and America have been attacked since 2016 by people who declare themselves to be Antifa…. these are people who are the literal threats to the democratic process. They want to make people in the public feel afraid to engage in these activities.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stealthy Mat's avatar
Stealthy Mat
Jul 18

When he got up and pumped his fist, despite the increased risk to himself it undeniably demonstrated that he does not give a fuck, he is in this fight till the death. It's been clear that he truly cares and is not in it for material profit, since at any point he could have retired in wealth and luxury, but to see it on display so viscerally was the most inspiring moment in US politics of my lifetime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture