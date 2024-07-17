The moment a bullet tore through President Trump’s right ear was the moment American politics changed forever.

The shooter was the proximate mechanism of the gunshot, but he is of little interest to us; a failure in his final moment of life, his only lasting legacy is the small twitch of a finger which created one of the ultimate moments in American history, where we see President Donald Trump raising his fist in defiance as he shouts, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to the roaring crowd.

To say that the shooter pulled the trigger but the media loaded the gun would be a trite polemic statement. Journalists loaded the gun and pulled the trigger. They were behind the rifle in every conceivable way other than the most base and uninteresting aspect of physically operating the mechanisms of the rifle. The shooter is not so much an individual as he was an avatar manifested by journalists to act in their stead.

Persons such as Tucker Carlson and Auron MacIntyre have long predicted the assassination of Donald Trump. Even Carl Benjamin predicted this many years ago in a video titled “The Assassination of Donald Trump,” picturing the President as Julius Caesar. It is what we call stochastic terrorism, which, as Wikipedia defines it:

is targeted political violence that has been instigated by hostile public rhetoric directed at a group or individual. Unlike incitement to terrorism, this is accomplished by using indirect, vague, or coded language that allows the instigator to plausibly disclaim responsibility for the resulting violence. A key element is the use of social media and other distributed forms of communications where the person who carries out the violence has no direct connection to the users of violent rhetoric.

This is, of course, what has been happening in regard to Donald Trump since 2015. The attempt on President Trump’s life was intentionally caused by journalists. The only surprise is that it took so long. Recently, by claiming a “genocide” against trans persons, they have successfully triggered a string of transsexual mass shooters, and now their great dream of an assassination of Trump was finally attempted… and failed.

Trump is most likely to speak about the need for national unity, but there can be no unity with people who believe that a person who illegally entered the country five minutes ago is entitled to the same rights and privileges as a citizen whose family has been here for hundreds of years, and there can be no unity with people who offer insincere words of “gratefulness” for Trump’s survival (grateful to whom or what, I wonder).

President Trump was sent to Washington not to forgive, but to seek revenge against evil. His future administration’s response should include using RICO law to prosecute Antifa, their lawyers, and the journalists who supported their operations. These people must be arrested, jailed, prosecuted, and imprisoned. If this is not done, the “culture war” will continue, and eventually one side will achieve total victory over the other.

Personally, I do not want to be left to the mercy of the people running the Baidan regime, and it is inevitable that we will find ourselves in exactly such circumstances unless the people behind it are properly punished with the full weight of the law. We have already seen the fruits of their mercy in the fate of Corey Comperatore, so Mr. Trump had better get back in office and get to work.