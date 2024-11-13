This is a screenshot of the race last week, taken on Election Night at 11:20 P.M. Central. I would like to analyze the sides in this divide. The vast majority of the materially productive country, a portion of the population that dominates the landmass and so happens to provide the backbone and enthusiasm for the nation, supports Trump and the red party. By contrast, a collection of city-states scattered across the West and East Coasts whose production consists of financialized finance, and whose culture is to repudiate the concepts of nation, civilization, and anything transcendent, opted for Biden’s successor and the blue party.

Regarding the city-states, the usual economic statistics (GDP, unemployment rates, nominal income denominated in dollars) obscure the reality that hides under the surface: these city-states don’t produce things, and things must be produced in order to maintain and improve civilization. More granularly, things must be produced to obtain other goods without force, and things must be consumed in order to live. Productive people who produce nothing useful when they could otherwise and instead consume resources procured through political wrangling or manipulation are a burden on those sustaining them. This is not to say that everyone in the city-states is an unproductive burden, but the vast majority of them are, and they are encouraged to be so by the state and its financial apparatus.

The city-state coalition failed to take control during this election cycle; in fact, it was entirely repudiated. For those of us in the Heartland, though, this should not have to be a concern. This is something to celebrate, but at the same time, it is absurd that it was ever in question. We should not be subjected to such possibilities. These city-states are supposedly full of governing elites, but they have opted to govern by anarcho-tyranny. While this strategy is effective for fluidly persecuting political dissidents while in power, it is a voluntary abdication of the one task in society that naturally falls to elites, that of governing. It sacrifices over time a great deal of legitimacy for an arbitrary web of laws which works for anyone willing to use law enforcement and the judicial system in a way which clearly undermines the legitimacy of both institutions. This method of governing, or lack of it, has left us with a class of governing elites who refuse to govern or be elite. It is the most parasitic class ever to exist.

Trump’s Coalition

With Trump’s hold over the presidency (and the GOP) and the GOP’s hold over the two chambers of Congress basically secured, great damage can be done to the oversized and artificial power of the city-state coalition. There is even reason to be optimistic that this damage can be done.

To create real expectations, we must analyze elites, or leaders, of “both sides.” We have just seen a set of elites centered around banking, traditional media, and the pharmaceutical industry replaced by a coalition of successful entrepreneurs (like Elon Musk), health crusaders and other decentralized media personalities (like RFK, Jr.), and leaders embedded in unorthodox right-wing movements (like JD Vance and, hopefully, Ron Paul and Thomas Massie). This analysis of Trump’s ascending elite is taken from their interactions online, primarily Twitter, and the motives which can be most likely ascribed to them.

While a lot of the rhetoric from these groups is centered around making things better and moving forward, with which the traditional media seems to be playing along, there is a very strong motive of vengeance and counteraction for each of these groups.

The successful entrepreneurs are distinct personalities with good stories. Elon Musk hails from a nation destroyed by democracy being extended to those who could not handle it, and who proceeded to use their superior numbers and the franchise to erode quite quickly a top-ten world power into a backwards mess reliant on other powers. Musk has had a child taken from him and mutilated, much to the public and vocal delight of the American Left. Speaking of the Left, they have always prioritized eroding and prohibiting technological and economic progress in the name of equality and social welfare, so the Left as a whole is an opponent to basically all of Elon Musk’s plans.

The health crusaders, RFK, Jr., in particular, have endured constant media campaigns which have defamed them as kooks, quacks, and weirdos who sound at times like General Ripper. Many of them seem to care that normal people are being poisoned by an elite who bears contempt for them. The censorship during the lockdowns likely made this group’s grudge against the pharmaceutical and media apparatus personal, if not financial.

Finally, I will not spend long articulating the motives of those in this new coalition embedded in fringe-right movements. There is no need to spend time attempting to divine just how many of their beliefs are serious convictions and how many are cold, Machiavellian power grabs. Either way, this group was positioned, or has positioned itself, on the outside of the usual factions of the governing elite.

Reason for Optimism

While I’m certain that Trump’s administration will not be perfect (he has relied on several post-neoconservative Zionists as minor coalition members, for instance, and he must work with a GOP that is largely still composed of New Right Zionists and Christian Conservatives), it has the potential to be truly great, and dealing real damage to the city-state coalition is politically feasible. It must act quickly, however. Any delay and dragged-out conflicts will only allow the city-state coalition to regroup and defend itself once the fight has started.

As for what Trump’s coalition can do, while I was originally leery of geographically decentralizing government departments, as doing so would practically be throwing blue partisans into a probably red district, I realized that it would weaken the city-state coalition’s power and could over time cause organic personnel shifts from blue to red. Of course, there are more forceful political actions which are feasible, like taking on the pharmaceutical industry. While such a course is by no means guaranteed, weakening the industry saps money from the city-state coalition and puts its resources and manpower on the defensive. Deregulation also accomplishes this, both by cutting regulatory agency staff and by weakening large corporations that are almost entirely within the city-state coalition. The least feasible course of action, though still possible, which would be the most destructive would be to abolish or limit substantially the Federal Reserve. If cheap and easy money no longer flows, the banks are crippled, and the city-states lose massive amounts of power.

These are just examples of actions which could weaken and break the city-state coalition, and there are many more which could be listed. For now, though, due to the alignment of incentives and political power, I see reason to be optimistic. Regardless of what happens, the OGC will keep growing, and our networks will greatly benefit from a friendlier government.