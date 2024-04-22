Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Yizz The Eunuch
Apr 22, 2024

Long before this current thing I had already consigned modern 40K lore to the scrap heap. The lore/rules my friends and I like are the old late 90s and early 00s stuff, and since we're not avid tabletop 40k players who do tournaments and stuff, we don't care if GW collapses and stops making minis. Some of us hope they fail lol :P

Keepers of the Tree
Apr 22, 2024

Thankfully it is easier than ever to enjoy older books/games/etc. then ever before. I rarely (Helldivers 2 being the exception) play games newer than 7 or 8 years old or read any books that came out after 2014.

