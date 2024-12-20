Old Glory Club

Jim
Dec 20

There's no earthly way of knowing which direction we are going!

There's no knowing where we're rowing, or which way the river's flowing!

Is it raining? Is it snowing? Bah!

Not a speck of light is showing, so the danger must be growing,

and the fires of hell a-blowing? Is the grizzly reaper mowing? Yes!

The danger must be growing, for the rowers keep on rowing,

and they're certainly not showing any signs that they are slowing...

Yizz The Eunuch
Dec 21

I struggle every day with my loved ones and friends. I can tell they're scared and know something is wrong, but engaging with them about what we know and trying to get them to change their way of thinking on all this only leads them to a mix of angry with me and sad/depressed. I have stopped trying to "witness" to my friends/family now, I am just doing what I can to build hope & positivity among them so I can feel less alone. The "new normal" for the regular people around me is living in a state of shellshock and disbelief about what's going on and having a mental block about facing the reality that the America we were all raised on is a lie. We are certainly entering the "hard times" part of the cycle...

