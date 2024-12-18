Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Dec 18

There's a great historical novel about a family of cattle drivers in Florida by Patrick Smith call "A Land Remembered". It is a fun read, and even though it is fiction, it nicely covers that time period. I expect you have read this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
Dec 18

🐮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture