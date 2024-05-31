Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bookers's avatar
Bookers
May 31, 2024Edited

White boy summer is dope.

I'm gonna nitpick for a second here, though

"The Fourth of July is not about eating hot dogs and blowing stuff up. It’s about Americans celebrating when their ancestors declared our independence from England."

Consider the lines from the national anthem: "rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air"

I don't think it's a stretch to say that fireworks are a symbolic representation of our battle for independence. Or maybe I just love fireworks.

Anyways, as someone blessed enough to live near the atlantic ocean, I'm looking forward to clam boils and barbecues. Time spent with friends and many occassions to wear flip flops or boat shoes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giles Grierson's avatar
Giles Grierson
May 31, 2024

I wish you all a good WBS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture