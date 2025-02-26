Back in 2016, during the first Meme Wars, Trump triumphantly announced on the campaign trail: “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning!” For many of us on our side of politics, it appears that a promise made almost a decade ago is finally being kept.

Political prisoners have been pardoned, leftist funding is being cut left and right, deportations of criminal aliens are being broadcast across social media, and those government bureaucrats that we all know and love are being laid off in droves. In total contrast to the administration that took over in January 2017, this administration feels competent, direct, and staffed with Trump loyalists who are all on the same mission. After four years of what can only be described as executively mandated madness, myself and many other right-wingers welcome this administration’s competence and direct action.

It not only feels as though competence has made a return to the Oval Office, but nearly every pronouncement by Trump and every Twitter post by Vice President Vance reads as though they’ve gotten their platform from our guys — not the media class, not think tanks, not ConInc policy wonks, but our very own posters. To the people who have been on Twitter for a decade plus doing nothing but posting for the love of the game for our side of politics, I hope that it finally feels worth it. You were not only right, but your impact is being felt nationwide in real-world politics. That is something to be proud of.

But pride is where it starts. With pride comes self-importance, then complacency, and then outbursts of rage at those who dare question you. I have seen too many people get so indulgent on their own intelligence and ego that it deforms them. They do not grow, they can’t react to new information, and they allow so many evil things which may have horrified them only a few years before, but which they now justify without a thought. I am not only begging you to see this, but am absolutely warning the lot of you who are living it up in this moment: evil absolutely exists, and it’s waiting for you to get fat and happy. I am not talking about just the political Left, I am not talking about just activists, I am not talking about just journalists; I am talking about what our friend Stormy Waters calls “consciousness without a body.”

If you are a Christian, you’ll (hopefully) know what I’m talking about. If you are not, you had better believe that we’re not making this up for cheap talking points. Every time you think that evil has been defeated, it finds a new door, a new host, a new gap in the armor.

Many conservative and right-wing types thought that there was a major victory after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but monthly abortions began trending upwards, past pre-Roe-overturning numbers, in the beginning of 2024. Donald Trump’s White House has expanded access to in vitro fertilization, meaning that countless human lives will be created in tubes only to be shelved on ice or cast aside, a development his “Catholic” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gleefully announced. We are also a hair away from monsters being legally allowed to give poor children “gender-affirming” hormone therapy nationwide, depending upon the outcome of U.S. v. Skrmetti which is currently being deliberated by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is a travesty that such devastation being inflicted upon the innocent must be debated, but at least we have our very own quirky documentary in order to own the Left.

Don’t get it twisted, I like Trump and his administration. I was proud to vote for him in November, and there are more benefits to be realized during this administration that we haven’t seen yet. The fact remains, however, that real evil is profoundly imbedded within this country and our system of government. The innocent are destroyed and castrated not just in pursuit of profit, but in pursuit of corrupting your very soul. This has gone so far beyond “normal politics,” and too many of you can’t yet see it. This is spiritual warfare, and evil will be more than happy to offer you the material comfort of policy wins to lull you back to sleep and kill you. It will convince you that you’re righteous, that you’ve done enough, that everything is finally working out the way it should. That is the most deceptive and dangerous position to be in when battling a force that, unlike our political opponents, has no body and does not age.

Don’t accept what you are being given. Stay vigilant in your suspicions, but also in your faith. Continue to pray, give more of yourself and your riches, and die to the world and its empty promises. As your faith in God strengthens, the tests will be harder, and the scorn of our enemy will be more intense. That will mean that you’re doing something right. We are all called to suffer, so better to do that in this life than in the next, because winning elections will not save your soul or the soul of this country.

God bless you, and never give in.