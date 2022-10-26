The Old Glory Club
Is a non-profit focused on advancing America, be it locally or nationally. We advocate for the American People and their Traditions, Folkways, and Future.
Subscribe to Old Glory Club
People
President of The Old Glory Club https://youtube.com/channel/UCIHpCh8RxDopo2q4V09o1Bg https://twitter.com/redpilledhawk
Radical Liberation: Christian, Husband, Father of 8, Medieval Anarchist, Political Economist. Y'shua!
Anti-Woke, Indo-European religion, firearms and history aficionado. “I’m an NRx adjacent neo-monarchist with fashwave pagan sensibilities.”