Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
The U.S. Empire vs. Americans
The empire where “Everything goes out, and nothing comes in.”
  
Radical Liberation
3
Babylon Berlin
Season 1 Review
  
Raging Mandrill
 and 
Grant Brooks
2
Clots in the Arteries of Remigration
Trump and his administration need all the help they can get.
  
Grant Brooks
9
Trump Is Russia’s Greatest Foe
The stakes are much higher for the Russians than for anyone else.
  
Charlemagne
5

February 2025

OGC at the Movies: ‘Africa Addio’ (1966)
A Raw Look at Decolonialization
  
RedHawk
Paul Fahrenheidt
Clossington
, and 
The American Tribune
1:09:30
Winning Is Intoxicating
Don’t get drunk while the Enemy remains sober.
  
Doug The Intern
7
Memeplex Politics
Intermediaries and Propaganda
  
The Prudentialist
3
The New Anthem of the Right
A Musical Musing
  
Raging Mandrill
8
The New Managerialism
Is Elon Musk’s DOGE the 21st Century’s Milner Group?
  
Old Glory Club
 and 
Hitman
4
The Kids Aren’t Alright: The Decline of Friendship, and Niche Spiraling
Or, Why We Need to Return to ‘Frasier’
  
Old Glory Club
 and 
Andrew The First Called
8
A Look at the Trump Media Blitz
Strategy, Resistance, and Memes
  
The Prudentialist
Names Matter
Names dictate how we think — without most of us even realizing it.
  
Old Glory Club
 and 
Michael Moore
11
© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture