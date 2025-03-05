I think I speak for many in saying the first several weeks of the Trump administration have proven to be electrifying and invigorating to behold. His stack of day-one executive orders was impressive and necessary, and he has proven, thus far, worthy of the task set before him: a return of American governance of the American government.

But he has hit a crucial roadblock thus far, to a lesser degree in the judiciary, and to a greater degree in simple numbers. The Trump administration deported a mere 5,700 illegals in his first two weeks — which is not nearly enough. Both Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan have expressed frustration at these numbers, with good reason.

What did not come to light until recently is that senior FBI officials leaked upcoming ICE raids in an apparent attempt to limit their effectiveness. This is really less duplicity and more of a genuine attempt of the government to thwart the will of the elected President of the American People. Additionally, we have heard executive officials state that they “refused” orders of the President, which is almost definitionally unconstitutional, not that it has made any difference in Court opinions on the matter.

The law is actually not the critical component here. Libtards have never cared about the law and never will; these judges will simply invent total fictions like the “spirit of aloha” to justify their decisions if no legal mechanisms are available to them.

This kind of obstruction lays bare the idea of our Constitutional system. The courts have shown utter contempt for the separation of powers and are now attempting an unconstitutional coup of the duly elected President in a mad assault on his mandate to turn the ship for the benefit of the Americans.

But, as our friends over at Ecologica Americana have pointed out, what is likely to result from this is not sitting on hands, but a process whereby every executive order that is blocked can simply be rescinded, refined, and launched back into the maelstrom. The only limit on executive orders is how fast they can be written and signed, a triviality with the advent of LLMs. The judiciary, even with emergency restraints intended to paralyze the administration until the clock runs out, are slower. And every injunction serves to give the administration more data on how to refine a bulletproof subsequent EO. This is 21st-century government, for those who dare use it. I cannot state with any certainty that Trump’s judicial brain trust is using these attacks to refine their orders, but this pattern has begun to emerge, and trial and error will lead them to the conclusion that they have no other choice. The bigger issue at hand is the remigration numbers themselves.

While 5,700 deportations in two weeks is not nothing, it is neither revolutionary nor sufficient for changing the demographics of the United States in any appreciable way. Self-deportations will happen, but not until there is a critical mass of forcible deportations that exceed in scale and effectiveness what the last several administrations combined were able to accomplish.

In this, Trump and his administration need all the help they can get, and that means that he needs local law enforcement, the National Guard, and state cooperation.

The biggest issue facing the Right is not, at the moment, the Left. It is the weak-kneed, traitorous, and cowardly conservatives. Ron DeSantis, for all his faults, took the occasion of Trump’s inauguration to call a special session of the Florida State Legislature for the purpose of aiding in Trump’s deportation scheme. That legislature produced a bill with some of the necessary line items, but sought to limit the authority of the Governor to accomplish the immigration enforcement actually discussed. Florida is far from the only red state with a Republican legislature and governor who helped deliver Trump the presidency and the mandate to be the most pro-American president in a century. If Trump is to accomplish that task, he will need the help of not only Florida but many other states and counties to bring his remigration and deportation numbers to necessary levels. Pressure must be applied to every red state and municipality to bring their resources to bear to accomplish his promise of the largest deportation operation in American history.

The current U.S. population is estimated at 340 million. Even taking the illegal immigration numbers at face value (11 million, an old estimate), the vast majority of the United States’ foreign-born population has legal status of some sort or another. Without legal action to address this now (of which the 14th Amendment clarification regarding birthright citizenship is the keystone), the illegal immigration issue would rear its head again even if every one of the 11 million illegals were deported. It is for this reason that legal actions reworking the immigration flows in this country must be implemented in the next two years.

The 21st century began six weeks ago. The age of “reaching across the aisle,” of détente, of the culture centers lightly patting red America on the head and sending them to bed, is over. If what Ecologica Americana has written about the revolution of executive orders is true, we are left with unmistakable truths: we are in the driver’s seat, and we hold the reins to a superweapon capable of fundamentally taking the initiative forever from our enemies. It is a position we have not occupied in at least half a century. If the United States is to be demographically recalibrated in order to be consistent with its history, if the engine of its government is to be turned in favor of its inheritors, it must start now, and it must receive every ounce of help it can get.