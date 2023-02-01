Old Glory Club

Johann Kurtz
Feb 1, 2023

The liberal elements of the Catholic Church take particular issue with 'American-style' traditionalism as well, which they see as dangerously conservative (ie. the whole Taylor Marshall sphere).

If anyone could point me towards an explanation of why parts of the American Catholic tradition have remained fairly orthodox even as the broader Church becomes more progressive, I'd be very curious. Perhaps its due to the broader cultural climate that they're embedded within? Marshall is in Texas, while liberal icons like Fr. James Martin are in NY.

1 reply
ABarber
Jun 24, 2023

I agree with all your criticisms against the Annotated Cataclysm. But dude you need to cut your hair.

