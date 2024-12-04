Old Glory Club

Dec 4

If you are outside the mainstream slop cycle the perposterous contrivance of American-Russian enmity immediately becomes clear. No Russia ever pitted blacks against white to break northern white communities. The Russians didn't get us entangled in two wars in Iraq and conflict with the rest of the region.

It is an outrage. It mad that the Ukrainians go along with this but their leader is clearly fully onboard with globalist zionist hegomony. He is fully willing to let Ukraine be destroyed for the cause.

Dec 4

This does have the potential to backfire spectacularly though for the warmongers in the Regime.

In one sense, having more areas of conflict does mean more potential for a general conflict to spark. However, I'm also reminded of the 1904 Entente Cordiale, where a peace settlement between the French and English was only possible because the countries had such overlapping spheres of influences. This meant that the British and French more ability to bargain with each other and make concessions in one area while gaining benefits in an other. This compared to potential Anglo-Germans alliance, which never got of the ground because the Germans and British had so few common interests.

Thus, the reignitions of conflicts could be pretext to war, but also give Trump and Putin more shared interests to bargain over geopolitically. The broader scope of the negotiations could allow for a more clear delineation of spheres of influence. Of course, this likely means many regional actors would get screwed over, but this is the nature of geopolitical unfortunately.

