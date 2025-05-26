Old Glory Club

matt kins
10h

Great article. It’s true, the idea that Milennials will never become adults is ingrained in us. Frankly, it’s terrible. I work around many boomers, and they treat me like a child. Doing my best to help out the zoomers with any advice I can give them.

Auguste Meyrat
8h

Good essay! You make a good point about the coddling of Boomer parents and PC (now woke) policies feminizing the institutions. This led to a delayed maturity and a reluctance to hit those adulthood milestones like marriage and kids. In this last point though, just think how onerous stupid Boomer helicopter parents have made parenting. Safetyism and self-esteem boosting have made children a massive drag instead of a worthwhile and fulfilling sacrifice.

You forgot to add that this generation was the first to get heavily medicated and effectively sedated. This has had made them soft, squishy, uncreative, and humorless as adults. But they have college diplomas and plenty of debt!

I think the best thing about my generation are the Marvel movies (before Endgame), avocado toast, Starbucks, and Coldplay. Otherwise they’re the most annoying by far.

Then again, that’s probably better than being selfish like the Boomers, hypocritical like the Xers, and stupid like the Zoomers.

