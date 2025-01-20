Old Glory Club

Perihelius Lux
Jan 20

I recently spent ten minutes poking around the AINO university system. I was researching graduate and certificate programs. Of course, like when I look for a job, all of the imagery excludes people who look like me. I am no where to be seen unless it is on the outer edges or stuffed in the back, and even then, the markers are not of a masculine, confident man who both desires and is desired by attractive women - especially those who look like my mother and my grandmothers and theirs in turn into the mists of time.

Aside from that constant and clearly intentional status hierarchy message and the humiliations it seems intended to create there was a substantive theme here. In just these few minutes I had a look at how far gone and just how colonized our institutions are:

Here is the student list of a Colorado St. professor: http://engr.colostate.edu/~sudeep/students

Check out the state school of Pennsylvania. A state that is still majority white and whose people built, maintain and fund those Universities on top of the welfare they hand to non-whites.

https://www.engr.psu.edu/equity-inclusion/index.aspx

https://vimeo.com/929576519

The last 30 seconds of this one says it all: https://www.engr.psu.edu/assets/videos/ThisisMyPennState_FINAL_lowres.mp4

Note the scholarship program. They can't find any poor whites in Pennsyltucky?

https://news.engr.psu.edu/2024/clark-scholars-program-graduates-first-class.aspx

Then there is Carnegie-Mellon and its Engineering School. A couple years back I marveled at how Asians were dominating the faculty and administration of its STEM Departments and how they had embraced DIE anti-Whitism. They were bragging about a project to get "diverse", students in and basically coddle them with extra tutoring, financial assistance, even more extra tutoring and self esteem counseling ... ...

I went back to see how well Rufo has done there and how well the woke has been put away.

Here is the directory of their College of Engineering administration: https://engineering.cmu.edu/directory/index.html

What is most interesting is that they have opened up a CMU Africa program. Notice how many administration roles are filled by their African project. Of course we know where this is headed and why. The GAE can't compete with China in Africa, so this is yet another continent that the GAE will use to further colonize post-America in order that "We" can win in the competition for who controls Africa. But what about Americans? Why is there no CMU Appalachia project? I mean, West Virginian low borns helped design the rocketry that got us into space just a few decades ago. Why is there no CMU RustBelt project? There is a CMU Inner City project and it is called DIE and affirmative action. In other words, there is something for everyone but us.

The Woke may be put away, but it accomplished its goal. Rufo, having done nothing of substance, is its handmaiden. He is dutifully helping it to consolidate its gains as he sends us away from the gilded path and to the Chipotle and the Panda Express. On top of that humiliation, it isn't even our food to enjoy. You can manage the food court, but even the food won't be of you and your kind. And they wonder why the Anglo Saxon long passed the beginning stages.

It is time for Rufo to prove he isn't a fraud. Even his scalps seem symbolic. I think Claudine Gay, while losing her figurehead position, is still on faculty and making $900K a year. The years she spent doing destructive iconoclasm of American and European culture on Harvard's campus was never mentioned as a problem nor was restitution and restoration discussed or punishment handed out.

He pats himself on the back for a job never really started. Then he says, "Go get a job managing Chipotle!"

I/we say back to him: Go end this system of anti-White discrimination. Otherwise, he looks like just another White striver who got his, but for whom privation, sacrifice and real, meaningful and significant solutions aren't worth sacrificing the perch he can look down from and lecture others about. In post-America, the second lowest status thing you can be is a White man. The lowest status thing you can be is a White man who is proud of his heritage, and connected to his ancestors, himself and his ambitions and those of his children and descendants into eternity.

Rufo is the shining example of what post-America offers White men. You can have status if you pretend to fight the system such that you bolster it, and if you scold White men and tell them to accept their place. You can bolster your position if you promote colorblindness where colorblindness really means that White men must pretend the other races and the government of by and for them don't see color. Moreover, you must never ever speak on your behalf and meaningfully advocate for yourself.

It doesn't end there. Rufo is the consummate poster child of The Regime's Apparatchiks of The Honey-Trap-Pseudo-Right. You can criticize the anti-White discrimination of "affirmative action" if you say it harms Asians. But you cannot say it hurts White men. So what does it offer White men? You can Rufo yourself and miscegenate out. Voila! Your children are now Asian. The wonders, benefits and magic of being, "colorblind."

We must mercilessly shame Rufo as a fraud and challenge him to prove otherwise. In 5 minutes I found those links I posted above. I could have kept going if I had the stomach to see what we all know to be true. This is also why our kind and only our kind will ever be legitimate advocates for us.

If Rufo and the system he guards won't do the right thing, we will become men who, like Romulus, went into the wilderness and suckled at the wolf and who will go out and found a new Rome. With OGC and other organizations formal and informal we are already doing so. It won't be easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is. Chin up men. All is not lost. In fact, we have only been forced to begin to find ourselves again.

Carpe Diem!

Another Person
Another Person
Jan 20

DEI is only the last bastard child of the rotten affirmative action regime and American progressivism. Regardless of his apparant commitment to liberalism, Rufo was instrumental in making the mockery of DEI mainstream. It was not possible to laugh at it 10 years ago. IOT achieve that, some care needs to be paid to "boomer con" sensibilities and mantras. However, I agree with the general sentiment and the HR Cartel needs to be dismantled. They are the "commissars" of the administrative state and the enforcers of leftist social engeneering.

