Old Glory Club
The President
A Vindication of Woodrow Wilson
Grant Brooks and Cal Crucis
Dec 29, 2025
We explore the most hated and misunderstood President of the 20th Century and explain his utility in his own time and in our memory.
Apologies for the choppy audio in the beginning.