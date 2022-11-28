Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Withered Rose's avatar
Withered Rose
Nov 28, 2022

What is to be done about #3 and #8? Incentive/disincentive environmental pressure? Education?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Seth's avatar
Seth
May 6

Similar previous article I dug up from 2014 while searching for this one.

https://published.americanthinker.com/articles/2014/10/the_seven_sacraments_of_liberalism.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture