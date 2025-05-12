Old Glory Club

M.Brindle
4h

After the Immigration Act of 1924, Catholicism began to take root in the heavily migrated areas on the two coasts of the US. Protestants, by the 60s remained in their pre-20th century numbers in only the heartlands and American south. These two regions should be noted as the most conservative and traditional of the nation: the people who opposed interventionism in the two World Wars, and formed the brunt of the pushback to the Progressive Revolution of the 60-70s. When the many mainline churches went liberal, it was no surprise that this core of Americans became Evangelicals, which in the late 20th century meant a commitment to scriptural teachings that were being abandoned by the mainlines, as well as a revivalist (or literally evangelical) attitude.

From Dixieland to Boise, these folks have been the overwhelming "bulwark" to progressivism, which should not come as a shock considering their roots. 83% of them voted for Trump in 2024, the highest of any bloc in the country, a wild number considering there may be as much as 50 million of them.

Havblue
1h

It doesn't seem like we've had to debate evolution as much recently, which is okay, but a new ironic self-own by evangelicals has been ivf. You can debate how many evangelicals really oppose it but a fast way to make someone hate you is to say, "you just shouldn't have kids, it's too late."

Reply
Share
