Libertarian circles have long discussed and joked about who the most persecuted minority is. Ayn Rand claimed it was big business, somehow overlooking the fact that what is traditionally known as “big business” actually gets along quite well with their protectors and benefactors in the all-encompassing state. Murray Rothbard, in his usual joking-yet-sincere manner, pointed out that smokers were actually the most persecuted minority, being constantly assaulted by anti-smoking and healthcare lobbies, government legislation, media stigmatization, and a whole host of other powerful forces intent on depressing the testosterone levels of the average man. This subject has since become history, seen more as a funny tidbit of libertarian esoterica to mention when smoking a cigar or a pipe.

With the ascendancy of Pope Leo XIV, however, I would like to alter the question mildly and ask it of our present era. Out of every group in the West, who is the most hated minority? For anyone who has kept track of the consequences of demographic changes or taken an interest in American heritage, the answer should be immediate and firm: White American Evangelicals.

Solitude

White American Evangelicals are a minority in America and firmly a minority out of all European and European-descended nations. According to the media, including everything from the soporific centralized television and radio channels to the vile corners of decentralized forums like Reddit, White American Evangelicals are totally to blame for the world’s problems. They are simultaneously too imbecilic and regressive to understand what is good for them and the rest of society while yet playing the part of conniving, Machiavellian, Fascist theocrats with an icy grip over the country’s political system, like some ghoul intent on dragging the whole country into Hell (which remains only a fictional illustration foolishly believed by White American Evangelicals). I remember when I was little, White American Evangelicals were solely used by the media to indicate idiots and ingrates.

Technocrats, academics, and bureaucrats, the drafters, legitimizers, and executors of state policy, are also tormented by the existence of White American Evangelicals. White American Evangelicals, as alluded to in the above paragraph, hobble any and all progress, clinging to their antiquated notions of Christianity and independence and anti-government radicalism. By numbers, they are the core of every movement opposing the various social revolutions which have infected our culture since the 1960s. Some have even dared to call them the Lone Bulwark. They’re also extremely populist and anti-expert, opposing lockdowns and mRNA editing. They’re the one demographic preventing a slide into the dreary village socialism which is universal in Europe. Indeed, White American Evangelicals appear to be such a thorn in the side of the state’s minions that the only answer is to replace White American Evangelicals demographically by opening the southern border, pushing amnesty, preventing deportations, and strategically resettling every other demographic across the country.

It’s not just Leftists, liberals, and moderates who hate White American Evangelicals, of course. Neoconservatives hold a special contempt for White American Evangelicals, a contempt that can only be held by a manipulative Vampire. In American history, neoconservatives have only ever gained power through the electoral mandate of White American Evangelicals and their oligarchic leaders, using the demographic and propagandizing them into supporting the highest good of neoconservatism: the state of Israel. Further, when one reads back on the neoconservatives or gazes upon what remains of them today, neoconservatism appears more to have been a project to replace White American Evangelical political power with Jewish and Roman Catholic political power. A direct declaration of war followed by a clear subjugation would have at least carried with it the qualities of honor and honesty.

Conservatives too, though only marginally different from neoconservatives, also notably supplanted White American Evangelicals in the media space. As Rothbard and Sam Francis point out in Betrayal of the American Right and Beautiful Losers respectively, the American Right before the mid-1950s was dominated by White Anglo-Saxon Protestants. After National Review rehabilitated the label “conservative” from being a slur, typically denoting backwards ideologies which should have been left in Europe, into a respectable political and academic label, the American Right was filled with Roman Catholics (including many converts) and former communists. As Rothbard thoroughly documented, the main issues shifted from such parochial concerns of liberty and opposing FDR’s New Deal to debating which Roman Catholic absolutist to restore to some European throne. What did any of this have to do with America and her core demographic of White American Evangelicals? Well, nothing; they had been removed from leadership and were now a tool to be used, similar to how the neoconservatives viewed them. From then on, the “American” Right would take anywhere from a hesitant to an outright oppositional view of things held dear by White American Evangelicals, like liberty (I believe Patrick Deneen refers to liberty as “tyrannophobia”).

Even the Online Right seems to hate White American Evangelicals. They’re vulgar, populist, meritocratic, deracinated, rural, and whatever else you the reader would like to accuse them with. Out of all groups comprising the Online Right, converts away from the evangelical aspect of White American Evangelicalism seem to be the most emotionally charged and most prone to celebrating the White American Evangelicals’ demographic replacement. To them, Protestantism is the cause of the West’s problems, and who could embody Protestantism more than their immediate family who raised them to be evangelical? Of course, the Protestantism probably made their upbringing atomized and deracinated, so the obvious conclusion is the total destruction of their family’s evangelicalism, the real cause of the issue. Alongside the converts, perennialists and neopagans, a group which strangely has a high degree of overlap with former new atheists, have a not-quite-religious fervor to oppose these American Evangelicals. The meritocratic beliefs of White American Evangelicals, insufficiently based to an infuriating degree, also draw a great ire from the various other groups of the Online Right.

Epiphany

While I implicitly understood that all of these groups really did not like White American Evangelicals, I never really stopped to consider just how total the opposition was until the announcement of Robert Prevost’s accession to the papal office. Since Prevost was not talked about much during the conclave, everyone immediately wanted to know what he believed. His Twitter account was quickly discovered. What we found was real dedication: Robert Prevost had been anti-Trump since 2015 and most recently had sided against J.D. Vance on the Ordo Amoris controversy surrounding deportations a few months ago. Now, one can take a very idealistic view of Rome as being totally apolitical, but I am not naïve enough to think this. The previous Pope’s last time in the spotlight before his death was his opposition to Trump’s deportations, Trump being a figure who draws international angst. Am I supposed to believe that Trump and his movement weren’t under discussion when selecting the next Pope, or that he wasn’t considered by some of the cardinals when they made their decision? Am I supposed to pretend that Prevost’s publicly anti-Trump views, starting nearly a decade ago at the birth of Trump’s movement, were unknown to the rest of the cardinals?

Prevost’s opposition to Trump and Vance likely still seems out of place in this article unless you realize that Trump is a decidedly White American Evangelical phenomenon. There would be no phenomenon otherwise.

While the opposition to White American Evangelicals has existed for decades, the hatred really emerged with the Trump movement. Beforehand, the utter contempt was disguised, even if barely. After and ever since, it has been very public and very direct. Every group listed earlier in this article either vocally and totally opposed Trump, usually from the beginning, or tended to oppose him with only a few outliers.

That basically every group in Western society, with only a handful of exceptions, opposes White American Evangelicals and their movement is stunning to think about. There’s not much more for me to illustrate here; I only encourage you to think on this fact and consider its implications, especially as it relates to your friends and enemies.

Resolution

Should an organization like the Old Glory Club seek to promote Heritage Americans and their history, this nearly universal assault on White American Evangelicals (the core American demographic) presents a severe challenge. What are we to do?

While there is no silver bullet that can solve this problem, there are two things to note. First, and most importantly, never moderate. Throwing White American Evangelicals under the bus for any grievance is a common opportunity to gain social standing and signal that you are actually against them like everyone else. Engaging in this behavior is an act of moderation, an acquiescence to a coalition determined to destroy the core of the American nation. Sure, not throwing White American Evangelicals under the bus passes up an opportunity to sound based to friends, signal that you fit in with the professionals and experts, really are as educated as the atheists and converts, or whatever else, but is this vain social signaling worth it? Do you care about Heritage Americans or not?

Second, and when prudent, White American Evangelicals should be defended. True, they are far from perfect, and you may not even get along with any of them, but look at the bigger picture. Other groups only separated by the substitution of one word to the phrase “White American Evangelical” have begun suffering similar assaults, though nowhere near the same intensity or duration. If the White American Evangelicals are subdued, who will be the next target? More consequentially, without the White American Evangelicals, is there even a feasible path out of the various revolutions of the past century?

Perhaps you aren’t convinced or aren’t interested, but then I would ask you: If we won’t defend White American Evangelicals, the most hated minority in the West, who will?