Due to a famine, Naomi went with her husband and their two sons to live among a foreign people. Her husband died there, but her two sons took wives from among the foreigners. Then, her sons died.

Naomi decided to return to her people. One daughter-in-law stayed, but one daughter-in-law, Ruth, refused Naomi’s admonition that Ruth should stay with her own people.

Ruth said:

Do not urge me to leave you

or to return from following you.

For where you go I will go,

and where you lodge I will lodge.

Your people shall be my people,

and your God my God.

Where you die I will die,

and there will I be buried.

May the Lord do so to me and more also

if anything but death parts me from you.

This is one kind of immigration. An immigration that means leaving the ways and culture of your own people and joining yourself to another people.

This is the immigration of love.

In his beautiful essay explaining his controversial phrase, “The Great Replacement,” Renaud Camus writes about this kind of immigration:

…as the immense majority of the world’s peoples perceive all too well, a people is also a race: by this I have in mind less a hypothetical community or biological kinship than a long-shared history. What I have in mind is more about culture and heritage than it is about heredity. To this I would also add desire, will, love. Individuals who so wish can always join a people out of love for its language, literature, its art de vivre or its landscapes.

Camus goes on to describe another kind of immigration:

But peoples who remain peoples cannot join other peoples. They can only conquer them, submerge them, replace them.

This is the immigration of replacement.

Camus notices how replacement immigrants betray their attitude towards their host people; how “they say the French because they do not think of themselves as being French and clearly have no desire to be so.”

These immigrants do not love us, our language, or our ways. They want to expand the territory of their people and their ways at our expense. We are an obstacle to them.

Houari Boumédiène, of Algeria, gave voice to the immigration of replacement in an address to the United Nations in 1974:

One day, millions of men will leave the Southern Hemisphere to go to the Northern Hemisphere. And they will not go there as friends; they will go there to conquer it. And they will conquer it by populating it with their sons. It is our wives’ wombs that will give us victory.

Our regime claims to love “diversity” and, therefore, to love immigrants. But this is a lie.

For the immigrant of love who stands shoulder to shoulder with us in opposition to replacement immigration, ready to fight alongside us in defense of our people, is hated just as much as they hate us.

That’s not the kind of immigrant they want.

Isn’t it tragic that, among so many other consequences, mass immigration blinds us to immigration of love? How can we see the Ruths, hidden among the hordes of people streaming in who do not love us but only want to use us, to have revenge on us, to replace us?

