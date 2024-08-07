Due to a famine, Naomi went with her husband and their two sons to live among a foreign people. Her husband died there, but her two sons took wives from among the foreigners. Then, her sons died.
Naomi decided to return to her people. One daughter-in-law stayed, but one daughter-in-law, Ruth, refused Naomi’s admonition that Ruth should stay with her own people.
Ruth said:
Do not urge me to leave you
or to return from following you.
For where you go I will go,
and where you lodge I will lodge.
Your people shall be my people,
and your God my God.
Where you die I will die,
and there will I be buried.
May the Lord do so to me and more also
if anything but death parts me from you.1
This is one kind of immigration. An immigration that means leaving the ways and culture of your own people and joining yourself to another people.
This is the immigration of love.
In his beautiful essay explaining his controversial phrase, “The Great Replacement,” Renaud Camus writes about this kind of immigration2:
…as the immense majority of the world’s peoples perceive all too well, a people is also a race: by this I have in mind less a hypothetical community or biological kinship than a long-shared history. What I have in mind is more about culture and heritage than it is about heredity. To this I would also add desire, will, love. Individuals who so wish can always join a people out of love for its language, literature, its art de vivre or its landscapes.
Camus goes on to describe another kind of immigration:
But peoples who remain peoples cannot join other peoples. They can only conquer them, submerge them, replace them.
This is the immigration of replacement.
Camus notices how replacement immigrants betray their attitude towards their host people; how “they say the French because they do not think of themselves as being French and clearly have no desire to be so.”
These immigrants do not love us, our language, or our ways. They want to expand the territory of their people and their ways at our expense. We are an obstacle to them.
Houari Boumédiène, of Algeria, gave voice to the immigration of replacement in an address to the United Nations in 1974:
One day, millions of men will leave the Southern Hemisphere to go to the Northern Hemisphere. And they will not go there as friends; they will go there to conquer it. And they will conquer it by populating it with their sons. It is our wives’ wombs that will give us victory.
Our regime claims to love “diversity” and, therefore, to love immigrants. But this is a lie.
For the immigrant of love who stands shoulder to shoulder with us in opposition to replacement immigration, ready to fight alongside us in defense of our people, is hated just as much as they hate us.
That’s not the kind of immigrant they want.
Isn’t it tragic that, among so many other consequences, mass immigration blinds us to immigration of love? How can we see the Ruths, hidden among the hordes of people streaming in who do not love us but only want to use us, to have revenge on us, to replace us?
Ruth 1:16–17 (English Standard Version)
Renaud Camus, Enemy of the Disaster: Selected Political Writings (Blowing Rock, NC: Vauban Books, 2023). All quotes from this point forward are from “The Great Replacement,” pp. 103–139. Buy it now!
My family emigrated here from Italy to the United States in the early 20th Century. Both sides of my family are of Italian descent. I was talking to my mother years ago about my Great Grandfather, who was born in Italy and died here in the late 1960s. I said: 'Why did you never learn to speak Italian?'. She said: 'My mother was born here and her parents never taught any of their children (11 in total) the language at all, because "This is your country now". I always remembered that. My Great Grandparents had 4 sons, among the 11, and when the United States entered WWII (for good or ill), all four of my Great Uncles volunteered and enlisted in the Marine Corps, all of them fighting the Japanese in the South Pacific. This is not including my other relatives on my father's side of the family who did the same. There was never a question of loyalty.
They all settled in what was once a beautiful city: Philadelphia. They kept their homes immaculate, porches and yards clean and swept, neighborhoods watched and patrolled by strong men who would not put up with for one minute any kind of lawlessness you now see. Never any love, affection or trust for what my grandfather called 'Jungle Bunnies', a term and mindset I still hold. The city is now in ruins, the old neighborhoods overtaken by the trash my ancestors instinctively knew to keep away. I would not visit that city now on a lucrative bet.
My late father taught me from a young age on the values of this country, introducing me to the old writings, English Common Law, The Federalist Papers, Blackstone's Commentaries on the Laws of England, and the glory and splendor of The West. I have always been an Anglophile, Germanophile, Francophile and all of the other philes associated with European stock. I have no connection whatever with 'The Old Country'. I have only ever considered myself part of (even if not by bloodline) the proud people who are blessed to have been born in this land.
Now, there are a lot of people I align myself with who say Italians are not white or part of Heritage America. They are correct. Nevertheless, I still have such a love and affinity for my brethren that I do not care about the criticism. There is a difference between demanding someone recognize you as 'American', as you flaunt your ways of the nation you left and took here, and true assimilation into this country.
I want to see this nation rise from the filth and degeneracy we have descended into. It wrenches my heart from my chest to see people, who are descended from Founding Stock Americans, latch onto the Sodom and Gomorrah ideology that is so rampant and spreading like a black mold. And, for those who see how outnumbered we are, well, God has something to say about that:
Lev 26 (KJV): '......If ye walk in my statutes, and keep my commandments, and do them;.......And I will give peace in the land, and ye shall lie down, and none shall make you afraid: and I will rid evil beasts out of the land, neither shall the sword go through your land.......And ye shall chase your enemies, and they shall fall before you by the sword........And five of you shall chase an hundred, and an hundred of you shall put ten thousand to flight: and your enemies shall fall before you by the sword......'
Rom 8:31 (KJV) '.....What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?....'
Who can be against us, indeed.
My Great Grandfather's junkyard that he opened back in the early 1930s is still there, by the way. Same spot in Bellmawr, NJ, owned and operated by my cousins: Matteo and Sons.
There is a third type of immigration, which has been the more prevalent type for most of America's history: Immigration for the purpose of bettering one's life/the lives of one's children, that is not subsidized by the state, and which may or may not include love for one's adopted culture.
I am pretty sure that this is why my own ancestors left (mostly) the British Isles, to come to what was not yet the United States of America - at least one as an indentured servant. And I am pretty sure that it was what motivated the mass migration here from Ireland, Italy, etc.
I don't know to what extent my ancestors, or all of these other immigrants, left behind their own cultures and joined themselves to the culture of their new home. I don't know how many of them pined for the old ways back home, or made fun of the people in this new land behind their backs. But what I do know is that if you're going to be successful – or even survive – in a new culture, and no-one is handing you prepaid cash cards and whisking you away to a taxpayer-funded hotel room when you get off the boat, you need to do certain things and you need to behave in certain ways.
In order to make your way in this new world, you need to make some effort at getting along with those around you. If you become someone's employee, it won't work well for you if you hurl racial epithets at your boss, co-workers, or customers; if you go on weekend rampages destroying property; or start up a neighborhood grooming gang.
Likewise, if you own your own business, you're going to want to have good relations with your customers, and have a solid reputation in the community. Being able to speak the language, at least at some rudimentary level, is essential. Marching through the streets with a machete shouting "Allahu Akbar" will probably not help you much.
It is this third type of immigration that has been remarkably successful here in this country since its inception. And it bears no resemblance to what is happening in Europe, the UK, or at our southern border currently.
In the absence of outright state subsidy for immigrants, the pressures of having to make a living in society go a long way toward enforcing social cooperation and civility. Our own history demonstrates this quite well. Where things fall apart is – as it always is – when government gets involved.